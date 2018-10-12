Sports October 12th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Cross Country ran at the conference meet yesterday down in Keokuk. In the girls race the Panthers swept the title by placing 7 runners in the top 9 finishes with Abby Ryon winning her first SEC title with a time of 19:25! Maggie Jennings was in 3rd at 21:18, Cristina Carthey was 5th at 21:51, Claire Holtkamp was 6th at 22:05, Monroe Swain was 7th at 22:12, Abby Blint was 8th at 22:18, and Kendall Dascher was 9th at 22:20. Mt Pleasant finished with 22 team points win put them in first place with Washington in 2nd with 67 points. In the JV girls race Aurora Vansickel finished as the top overall runner at 24:05 and team mate Jessi Andrew finished in 2nd at 24:25. Kelsey Notestein finished in 5th at 25:21 and Jenna Gilmore was 6th 25:23.

In the boys race Cody Mertens was the top overall finisher and claimed his second straight SEC title with a time of 16:25. Dalton Moyle finished 2nd at 17:26, Logan White was 12th at 18:31, Thad Brooks was 16th at 18:55, Drake Snavely was 20th at 19:12, Dakota Triska was 21st at 19:17, and Nick McCormick was 22nd at 19:17. The Panthers finished in 2nd as a team with 51 points which was 10 points higher than first place Fairfield. In the JV boys race Luke Ryon finished as the 2nd overall runner at 19:54, Levi Mills was 11th at 20:50, Heath Brooks was 12th at 21:00, Nathan McWilliams was 13th at 21:00, and Connor Axman was 17th at 21:25.

In the middle school races Ben Carthey was the top Panther finisher at 9:00 for the boys team, and Belle Meador was the top finisher for the girls team at 10:27.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Varsity football at Fort Madison 7:15pm start since it’s Senior Night, no freshman game.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball hosted MacMurray yesterday in Olan G Ruble Arena for a conference game that went down to the wire. The Tigers fell in 5 sets to the Highlanders. Lida Landre led the team with 18 kills, Sydney Ellsworth had 20 digs, and Ariel Smale led in assists with 28. The Tigers are now 6-17 on the season, 4-8 in conference play, and will be back in action next Tuesday at home against Blackburn.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played a double header on the road in Fulton Missouri against the Westminster College Blue Jays. In the women’s game the Tigers fell in a shutout loss 8-0. They only had 1 shot in the game but it was on goal. The women’s team is now 3-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play, they will be playing tomorrow against Principia at Bracewell Stadium in Burlington. The men’s team had an incredible game with the Blue Jays that went into 2OT before the Tigers won 3-2. In the first half Iowa Wesleyan had a pair of goals from Francisco Saldana to lead 2-1. In the second OT Fabian Arvizu found the net to give the Tigers the win. They are now 4-9-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in conference play. They will play Principia tomorrow at Bracewell Stadium.

Iowa Wesleyan cross country will be running tomorrow in the Cowbell Classic taking place in Elsah Illinois. The women’s team will run at 10am and the men’s team will run at 10:45am.

Lee County Speedway has announced that they are cancelling their Fall Extravaganza races due to expecting weather. The races were scheduled to be ran this Friday and Saturday.

College Football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is on their bye week this weekend. The Tigers will be back in action next week on the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play MacMurray College.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road again, this week they travel to Bloomington Indiana for a Big 10 matchup with the Hoosiers. Hawkeyes are 4-1 on the season while Indiana is 4-2. Kickoff is 11am, pregame coverage is 9am, on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State has another big matchup with at top ranked team this weekend. The Cyclones will be hosting #6 West Virginia in Jack Trice Stadium. Mountaineers are coached by former Mt Pleasant Panther/Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Dana Holgorsen. This is the second time this year that a top 10 ranked team visits Ames, back on September 15th #5 Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 37-27. Kickoff is 6pm, pregame coverage is 4pm on 1130am and kilj.com