SPORTS OCTOBER 12, 2017

On the local sports scene today: The Southeast Conference runs at Ft. Madison’s Rodeo Park for their conference meet. The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s team will be led by sophomore Abby Ryon who is ranked 24th in the state. The boy’s team will be led by junior Cody Mertens who is ranked 7th. Simpson College plays volleyball at Iowa Wesleyan. Iowa Wesleyan women’s and men’s soccer teams play at Blackburn.

Major League Baseball divisional playoff action from Wednesday night saw The Nationals beat the Cubs 5-0 in Chicago, the 5th and deciding game will be played tonight in Washington D.C. at 7 pm. The Yankees punched their ticket into the American League Championship Series by beating the Indians last night 3-2. Houston and New York will battle for the right to go to the World Series beginning Friday night at 7 pm in Houston.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team pregame meal this week is sponsored by the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church. The Panther cheerleaders, teams and coaches thank the community for your support.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 10/13/17

8 Man District 4

Easton Valley at WACO

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

Montezuma at Cardinal, Eldon

New London at Pekin

Winfield-Mt. Union at North Mahaska

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community at Regina, Iowa City

Louisa-Muscatine at Highland

Wapello at Sigourney-Keota

Wilton at Van Buren Community

Class 2A District 5

Camanche at Mediapolis

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Anamosa

Class 2A District 6

Centerville at Central Lee

Class 3A District 5

Fort Madison at Keokuk

Oskaloosa at Washington

West Burlington at Solon

Class 4A District 8

Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Burlington