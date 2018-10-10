Sports October 10th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Volleyball traveled down to Keokuk yesterday. In the varsity match the Panthers won in 3 sets. Leading in kills was Sadie Carrasco with 10, top blocker was Avery Sutter with 3, leading in digs was Lyndi Vantiger, and Ralyn Seberg had 12 assists. In the other matches Mt Pleasant JV beat Keokuk in 2 sets and the Freshman team also won in 2 sets so Mt Pleasant on every level combined went 6-1 against the Chiefs.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade football hosted Ottumwa yesterday but lost to the Bulldogs 16-14. Carter Amos scored a rushing touchdown, and Gabriel Feldmann had a 60 yard touchdown pass from Jacob Richtman with Will Davidson catching the 2 point conversion. The defense was led by Bryce Wilson who had 9 tackles and Will Davidson had 6 tackles.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade football traveled over to Ottumwa and were the winners over the Bulldogs by the final score of 28-8. On offense Payton Hagans and Carson Andreasen both rushed for a touchdown, Mason Sloat had 2 rushing touchdowns. Hagans also ran in a 2 point conversion and connected with Harmon Ensminger for another conversion. The Offensive MVP was the entire offensive line including the tight end and wing, they did a great job of blocking and creating enormous running lanes for the running backs and gave their QB plenty of time to make throws. They played so well the Panthers did not punt the entire game. On the offensive line was Payson, Ben, Harmon, Cohen, Miguel, Jason, Austin, Teague, and Logan. On defense their line played so well they were named the Defensive MVPs: Payson, Harmon, Cohen, Miguel, Jason, Austin, Teague, and Logan. This was the teams last game of the season, they finish with an overall record of 5-1.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity cross country running the conference meet at the Elks Fairview Golf Club in Keokuk. Races start with middle school teams at 4:45pm and each race will begin 30 minutes after the last

Football team meal is being provided by Lomont Molding. They are serving Butch’s tenderloins with French fries and a dessert.

Friday: Varsity football at Fort Madison 7:15pm start since it’s Senior Night, no freshman game.

In the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association the Mt Pleasant Panthers fell 7 spots to #27 after last week’s loss to Solon. Other district teams: Spartans held their spot at #5, this week’s opponent Fort Madison is #47, and the last regular season opponent Washington is #24. In Class 1A Mediapolis is near the top of the list ranked #14. In 8 man football New London is still in the top 10 after their first loss of the season, Tigers come in ranked #9. Waco is #23 and Winfield-Mt Union is #53.

As we prepare for regional volleyball tournaments to begin next week some local teams are claiming district titles. Mediapolis won in 3 sets over Winfield-Mt Union at home yesterday and that win gives the Bullettes the SEI Superconference North Division championship. The South Division champion is Holy Trinity.

The Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball team hosted the University of Dubuque in Olan G Arena last night and the Tigers lost the match in 3 sets. Leading the team in kills was Lida Landre with Paige Kammerer leading in assists and digs. Iowa Wesleyan is now 6-16 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow when they host MacMurray College at 7pm.