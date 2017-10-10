SPORTS OCTOBER 10, 2017

The MP Panther JV Football team traveled to Solon and fell to the Spartans by a score of 33-12. The Spartans took a narrow 7-0 lead into the halftime break. The Spartans were able to capitalize on Panther turnovers and grow their lead from there on out. The JV Panther football team will be in action again next Monday when the Fairfield Trojans come to town.

Individual stats

OFFENSE:

Jack Johnson–8/18 passing for 141 yds and 2 tds, 7 rushes for 16 yds

Chase Williamson- 1 reception for 21 yds and a td

Rhett Zeglan- 2 receptions for 95 yds and a td

Logan Bass- 9 carries for 65 yds rushing

DEFENSE

Jayden Davis, 6.5 tackles

Abe Wilson, 4.5 tackles

Logan Bass, 4 tackles

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade volleyball team finished up their season at Ottumwa Monday.

In the “A” match Ottumwa won 2-0, Jordon Crooks and Tristan Shull led the serving.

In the “B” match M.P. won 2-0. Kylee Coleman and Mackenzie Musselman had 8 ace serves each.

The “C” team split their two games, Kylee Coleman had 9 ace serves in that match.

The “D” won both games, Savannah Null, Jubilee Hue and Abbie Stocker led the serving.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade volleyball team played in Ottumwa

“A” match: Mt Pleasant won 21 23 (final record 7-2)

Ottumwa 17 21

MP serving stats: Ralyn Seberg 12-12 (8 points)

Ava Lowery 7-9 (6)

“B” match: MP split 21 18 (3-3-3)

Ott 16 21

MP SV stats: Jenna Smith 11-12 (9)

Kenna Lamm 10-12 (8)

“C” match: MP lost 16 14 (3-4-2)

Ott 21 21

MP SV stats: Kayla Castellow 9-10 (7)

Malena Yocum 5-6 (4)

“D” match: MP split 21 16 (1-1-1)

Ott 17 21

MP SV stats: Abby West 5-8 (4)

Jaden Brumbaugh 4-7 (4)

Monday night football saw the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Filed 20-17, the Bears are 1-4 and Vikings have a 3-2 record.

In Major League baseball playoff action the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 at Wrigley Field. Cubs are up 2-1 in the best of 5 series, game four will be played in Chicago beginning at 4:30 today.

The Dodgers advance into the National League Championship series after winning 3-0 over the Diamond Backs last night 3-1.

The American League Divisional Championships saw Houston beat Boston 5-4, Astros advance onto the American League Championships.

The New York Yankees downed Cleveland 7-4 and tied their series at 2-2, the 5th and deciding game will be played Wednesday night in Cleveland.