SPORTS OCTOBER 1, 2017

Eureka College defeated Iowa Wesleyan 49-18 on Evans Field Saturday night in football

Michigan State downed Iowa 17-10 in Michigan Saturday, Iowa is now 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten

Iowa Wesleyan lost two volleyball matches Saturday to Principia and Westminster by 3-0 scores

New London won the volleyball tournament they hosted Saturday winning all their matches, Breanna Mettler of the Tiger team had 43 kills on the day which put her over 1,000 for her career.