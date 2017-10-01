SPORTS OCTOBER 1, 2017

SPORTS OCTOBER 1, 2017Written by John Kuhens on October 1, 2017
Eureka College defeated Iowa Wesleyan 49-18 on Evans Field Saturday night in football
Michigan State downed Iowa 17-10 in Michigan Saturday, Iowa is now 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten
Iowa Wesleyan lost two volleyball matches Saturday to Principia and Westminster by 3-0 scores
New London won the volleyball tournament they hosted Saturday winning all their matches, Breanna Mettler of the Tiger team had 43 kills on the day which put her over 1,000 for her career.