SPORTS OCTOBER 07, 2017

The Solon Spartans won 33-0 over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers Friday night on Evans Field and showed why they are undefeated and atop the state rankings for Class 3A football teams. They were able to persevere through a one hour lightning delay early in the game, recovered from several fumbles they dropped, a pass interception, 3 missed PAT’s, and had two long punt returns for scores called back. Some of those problems could be attributed to the weather, but the biggest pain in their side was the Mt. Pleasant Panther defense that spent the majority of the game on the field as the Panther offense had 9 possessions that were four and out. Sophomore Brody Bender started at quarterback for M.P. as regular starter Zach Beason sat out with a high ankle sprain suffered last week. Bender’s performance was about what you’d expect for a sophomore making his 1st start against a defense that has allowed just two touchdowns this season. The Panthers are now out of the playoff picture with a 4-3 overall record and 2-3 district record. They are now focusing on getting some of the starters healed up and make a run at finishing the season 6-3, which would be their best record in a long time. Coming up this week is a trip to Fairfield to play the Trojans who beat Ft. Madison 33-6 Friday night.

In the freshman game Mt. Pleasant won 26-14, Brennan Bender scored 2 touchdowns, Jack Johnson and Chase Williamson each had 1. The Mt, Pleasant JV football team wil play at Solon Monday night.

OTHER AREA FOOTBALL SCORES:

Washington 73, West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 0

Oskaloosa 56, Keokuk 14

Pekin 38, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Lynnville-Sully 20 New London 14

Baxter 50 WACO 20

Mt. Vernon 43 Mediapolis 20

Central Lee 28 Clarke 0

Sigourney-Keota 68 L&M 28

I.C. Regina 43 Van Buren 6

Wilton 38 Wapello 13

Burlington 27 Ottumwa 20

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers are coming off a 49-18 loss at home to Eureka College (Ill.) last Saturday, travel to Duluth, Minnesota today for a conference game against St. Scholastica … The Iowa Wesleyan defense allowed six rushing touchdowns by Eureka’s LeAnthony Reasnover … The Tiger defense has allowed at least 30 points in each of the first five games … The lone victory was a 41-34 triumph over Crown College in week two … Quarterback Alex Payne leads the offense … Payne is one of only five seniors on the roster … Payne ranks third in the conference averaging 185.8 yards passing per game … However, he has been picked off a league-high nine times … His go-to receiver is Rodolfo Amezcua, who leads the conference with 29 receptions and 416 yards receiving … Akenyon Bagley leads the ground game, but is only averaging 31.2 yards per game. The Saints better Look out when Iowa Wesleyan receives a kickoff as Joseph Mosely has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including one last week and leads the UMAC 27.6 yards per return … Defensively, Kameron Banks ranks fourth in the conference, averaging 10 tackles per game … He is also tied for fourth with 3.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm.

Iowa is home today to play Illinois, KILJ-FM 105.5 will begin our broadcast at 9 am.

Iowa State travels to Oklahoma to play in the Big-12, KILJ-AM 1130 will broadcast beginning at 9 am.

The MPHS cross country teams are running at North Linn today.

The MPHS volleyball team is hosting a tournament today at 9am. Central Lee, Holy Trinity Catholic, Burlington Notre Dame and Pekin will be joining the Panthers.