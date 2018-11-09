Sports November 9th, 2018

New London football made their first ever appearance in the UNI Dome yesterday in Cedar Falls. Tigers faced the Fremont-Mills Knights in the semi-finals and played an instant classic game that New London will remember forever. First half was a back and fourth game with Tigers leading 20-19 at halftime. In the first 3 minutes of the 3rd quarter the Tigers scored 3 touchdowns to lead 40-19. Knights would fight back and late in the 4th quarter they had a turnover on downs and the Tigers had the ball leading 47-46. Tigers scored and were leading 54-46 with 90 seconds left in the game. Knights marched down and scored plus converted the 2 point conversion to tie it up 54-54 with 15 seconds left. They went into overtime and New London won the toss and elected to defend first. Mason Porter came up with a crucial interception. With a chance to win the game Isaac McSorley ran a QB sneak into the end to win the game 60-54. McSorley was 19/26 on pass attempts for 213 yards with 4 touchdowns and ran in 3 touchdowns. Keontae Luckett rushed 14 times for 142 yards with a touchdown and Mason Porter had 4 catches for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns, he also made 2 interceptions in the game. Our Kent Bennett Players of the Game were Mason Porter and Isaac McSorley. Tigers will now play in their first state championship game in school history next Thursday at 10am against Rockford. Rockford defeated Southeast Warren 52-19 in the semi-finals.

Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball played their state semi-final matchup yesterday against Gehlen Catholic. Game 1 went to the Crusaders 25-15 in dominant fashion. Game 2 was an incredible battle, neither team led by more than 2 points but Gehlen won 28-26. In Game 3 the momentum seemed to be with the Jays who were leading 14-11 but an illegal substitution took 2 points away from them and Holy Trinity tied it up 12-12 and then pulled ahead to win 25-20. Game 4 Crusaders cruised to win 25-16 and win the match. Emily Box led all players with 22 kills, Bailey Hellweg had 25 assists, and Taylor Boeding had 22 digs. Holy Trinity now advances to the state championship for the first time since 2014 when they won the Class 1A title. They will play 3 time defending state champions Janesville at 7pm tonight, we will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Keokuk yesterday. In the “A” game Panthers won 32-22, leading scorer was Chelsea Herrick with 11 points. In the “B” game Keokuk won 8-6.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball played at Keokuk yesterday. The “A” team lost 45-35, Payton Hagans was the Panthers top scorer with 17 points. The “B” team won 18-14, Nate Dismang had 8 points.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country will be running at the NCAA Division III Regionals taking place tomorrow in Colfax Wisconsin.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball is kicking off the season with a double header tomorrow. The women’s team will play at 1pm against Buena Vista University and then the men’s team will play Coe College at 3pm. Both games taking place in Olan G Ruble Arena and Chamber Member’s receive free admission into the games.

Iowa State basketball is playing Missouri today, game time is 6pm and pregame is at 5pm on 1130am and kilj.com.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan will be closing out their season on the road in Minnesota against the University of Northwestern. Tigers are 1-8 on the season and 1-6 in conference. Game time is 12pm in St Paul.

-Iowa is looking to rebound after back to back tough losses, Hawkeyes lost to Penn State and Perdue by 8 combined points. Iowa is now ranked #21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. On Saturday they return to Kinnick Stadium to play Northwestern for their Military Appreciation Game, kickoff is at 2:40pm and our pregame coverage will begin at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they are on a 4 game winning streak. Cyclones are now ranked #22 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. On Saturday they will be hosting Baylor in Jack Trice Stadium, kickoff at 2:30pm and pregame at 12:30pm on 1130am and kilj.com.