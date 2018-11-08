Sports November 8th, 2018

Holy Trinity volleyball played their opening round match at the state tournament last night against Montezuma and swept the Bravettes in 3 games. Game 1 was 25-22, game 2 was 26-24, and game 3 was 25-17. Emily Box led the way with 16 kills, Bailey Hellweg had 13 assists, and Kassi Randolph and Mya Lawlor both had 9 digs. Crusaders improve to 36-3 and will play in the semi-finals today against #2 seed Gehlen Catholic.

Here are the other results from the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville had a quick sweep of #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

-#5 Tripoli beat #4 Starmont in 4 games, will face Janesville today

-#2 Gehlen Catholic swept #7 East Mills, will face Holy Trinity today.

Coming up at noon today the New London Tiger football team will be making their first ever appearance at the UNI Dome for the semi-finals. The Tigers have had an impressive run through the playoffs so far. They started it off with a dominant 60-12 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck and followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20. The Tigers play Fremont-Mills at noon in the UNI Dome, we will carry the game on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Keokuk 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Keokuk 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan will be closing out their season on the road in Minnesota against the University of Northwestern. Tigers are 1-8 on the season and 1-6 in conference. Game time is 12pm in St Paul.

-Iowa is looking to rebound after back to back tough losses, Hawkeyes lost to Penn State and Perdue by 8 combined points. Iowa is now ranked #21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. On Saturday they return to Kinnick Stadium to play Northwestern for their Military Appreciation Game, kickoff is at 2:40pm and our pregame coverage will begin at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they are on a 4 game winning streak. Cyclones are now ranked #22 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. On Saturday they will be hosting Baylor in Jack Trice Stadium, kickoff at 2:30pm and pregame at 12:30pm on 1130am and kilj.com.