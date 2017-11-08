SPORTS NOVEMBER 8, 2017

Holy Trinity Catholic for the 8th year in a row is in the State Volleyball Championships at the Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Tonight the 5th ranked (37-5) Crusaders will play their 1st round game at 8 pm against the 4th ranked (30-5) Starmont Stars who are making their 2nd appearance in the State Tourney. Both teams have solid winning streaks coming into the tourney, HTC has won 15 straight matches and Starmont 12. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have the live play by play on the match. A win tonight would put the Crusaders into the Thursday semi-finals at 6 pm against the winner of the #1 ranked Janesville vs East Mills quarterfinal match being played tonight at 6 pm on court #1 where the Holy Trinity match will be played also.

Class 5A quarterfinal match winners at the State Volleyball Tournament were: Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny Centennial. Class 4A quarterfinal match winners: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Council Bluffs Lincoln Central and Dubuque Wahlert.

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girl’s Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.

Iowa’s furbearer season opened Nov. 4th, and the outlook for 2017 is good as populations are stable to increasing statewide.

Furharvester population trends and market forecast

Muskrats – Population, particularly in northern Iowa, is doing well. Prices likely similar to 2016.

Raccoons – Population is strong, but market forecasts are low. Best opportunity is for large adults in prime condition – from Thanksgiving through December.

Coyotes – Population and price is steady. Coyote fur price has been buoyed by the international trim trade.

Beaver – Population is trending up slightly but varies by region

Mink – Population is steady.

Bobcats – Population is expanding in western and eastern Iowa and increasing in numbers. Prices are similar to 2016.

Otters – Population is stable to slightly increasing. Prices are similar to 2016.