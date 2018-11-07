Sports November 7th, 2018

Today is the first day of the state volleyball tournament for Class 1A in Cedar Rapids. The Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders (35-3) are the #3 seed and will face #6 seed Montezuma (29-6). Crusaders are making their 9th straight appearance in the state tournament, last season they won in the first round over Starmont but fell to Janesville in the semi-finals. This year their tournament trail started with Waco, then Seymour, and punched their ticket to Cedar Rapids against East Union. Holy Trinity swept their way through the regional tournament. Tonight’s game is at 8pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

Coming up on Thursday the New London Tiger football team will be making their first ever appearance at the UNI Dome for the semi-finals. The Tigers have had an impressive run through the playoffs so far. They started it off with a dominant 60-12 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck and followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20. The Tigers offense has been explosive with several players who can score but Keontae Luckett is having a special post season. Through two playoff games he has 409 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns (8 rushing & 1 interception returned for a score). The New London defense is just as impressive as their offense, 22 points is the most they have allowed in a game this season and in 8 man football that is saying something. New London will play Fremont-Mills on Thursday at noon in the UNI-Dome, we will cover the game on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Keokuk 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Keokuk 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan will be closing out their season on the road in Minnesota against the University of Northwestern. Tigers are 1-8 on the season and 1-6 in conference. Game time is 12pm in St Paul.

-Iowa is looking to rebound after back to back tough losses, Hawkeyes lost to Penn State and Perdue by 8 combined points. Iowa is now ranked #21 in the College Football Rankings. On Saturday they return to Kinnick Stadium to play Northwestern for their Military Appreciation Game, kickoff is at 2:40pm and our pregame coverage will begin at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they are on a 4 game winning streak. Cyclones are now ranked #22 in the College Football Rankings. On Saturday they will be hosting Baylor in Jack Trice Stadium, kickoff at 2:30pm and pregame at 12:30pm on 1130am and kilj.com.