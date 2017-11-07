SPORTS NOVEMBER 7, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade boys’ basketball team traveled to Fairfield Monday. In the “A” game MP won 41-40, Aaiden Ashton had 12 points, Carter Amos had 6. “B” team fell to Fairfield 22-18. Jacob Erwin had 5 points. In the “C” game Fairfield won 10-8, Jaden Jones of MP scored 4 points.

Last Friday the 7th grade boys tangled with Ottumwa, The Panther “A” team won 37-24, Reean Seberg scored 11 points. The Panther “B” team fell 20-18, Wyatt Woodsmall scored 7 points.

Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls’ basketball team hosted Fairfield in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Fairfield 29

Mt Pleasant 18 (record 2-1)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 6

Kenna Lamm 4

Ava Lowery 4

Savana Walls 4

“B” game: FF 5

MP 20 (3-0)

MP scoring: Sami Wibben 8

Thanh Phung 4

Jadan Brumbaugh 4

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girl’s Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.

Iowa’s furbearer season opened Nov. 4th, and the outlook for 2017 is good as populations are stable to increasing statewide.

Furharvester population trends and market forecast

Muskrats – Population, particularly in northern Iowa, is doing well. Prices likely similar to 2016.

Raccoons – Population is strong, but market forecasts are low. Best opportunity is for large adults in prime condition – from Thanksgiving through December.

Coyotes – Population and price is steady. Coyote fur price has been buoyed by the international trim trade.

Beaver – Population is trending up slightly but varies by region

Mink – Population is steady.

Bobcats – Population is expanding in western and eastern Iowa and increasing in numbers. Prices are similar to 2016.

Otters – Population is stable to slightly increasing. Prices are similar to 2016.