Sports November 6th, 2018

Mt Pleasant softball had a pair of players signed to play collegiate softball yesterday. Makayla Cam and Trinity Krabill both signed yesterday to play softball at Marshalltown Community College. Last season Cam hit 0.375 with 3 home runs and 31 RBIs. Krabill hit .407 with team leading 7 home runs and 34 RBIs. Entering their senior season they will be looked at as the big bats for the Panther lineup.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girl’s basketball hosted Fairfield yesterday at Mt Pleasant Middle School. In the “A” game Mt Pleasant won 30-25, Tristian Shull was the leading scorer with 13 points. In the “B” game Fairfield won 24-4, Meena Deesawasmon and Leah Allen each had 2 points.

7th grade boys basketball beat Fairfield on the road 46-27 in the A team game, Payton Hagans had 30 points. The B team lost to the Trojans 22-19, Nate Dismang scored 5 points.

With Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball making its 9th straight trip to the State Tournament we will be airing a meet the players program tonight at 5:30pm. The Crusaders are the #3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. First round they face #6 Montezuma next Wednesday at 8pm, will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

Coming up on Thursday the New London Tiger football team will be making their first ever appearance at the UNI Dome for the semi-finals. The Tigers have had an impressive run through the playoffs so far. They started it off with a dominant 60-12 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck and followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20. The Tigers offense has been explosive with several players who can score but Keontae Luckett is having a special post season. Through two playoff games he has 409 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns (8 rushing & 1 interception returned for a score). The New London defense is just as impressive as their offense, 22 points is the most they have allowed in a game this season and in 8 man football that is saying something. New London will play Fremont-Mills on Thursday at noon in the UNI-Dome, we will cover the game on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Keokuk 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Keokuk 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball is traveling to Pella today for a scrimmage with Central College. Tigers are preparing to start the season this Saturday when they host Coe College in Olan G Ruble Arena at 3pm.

Iowa State basketball kicks off their season tonight against Alabama State. Game time is 7pm and pregame is at 6pm on 1130am KILJ and kilj.com