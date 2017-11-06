SPORTS NOVEMBER 6, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan football team traveled to Westminster College Saturday afternoon for the final game of the 2017 season, they fell 27-21 in overtime to the Blue Jays to end their season with a 2-8 overall record.

Quarterback DeMarcus Collins was 8-20 for 96 yards through the air for the Tigers. He also rushed for 35 yards. Leo Kober finished 8-14 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Akenyon Bagley was the leading rusher for the Tigers with six carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. Rudy Amezcua led the receivers with seven receptions and 101 yards and a touchdown.

Corice Spann led the Tiger defense with ten tackles. Darieon Smith added seven tackles, including one for a loss of two yards. He also forced a fumble in the loss.

Iowa Wesleyan ended the season with a 2-8 overall record and a 2-7 record in UMAC play. They finished the season in eighth place in the conference standings.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team held their awards banquet last night. A new award has been established by the football program and it is named after Kent Bennett long time teacher and coach in the district. The new award will be called the Kent Bennett player of the game award, after each Panther game that player will be interviewed by KILJ along with Coach Shawn Striegel. Striegel decided to name Jake Lowe senior defensive back as the 1st winner of the award going back to the season ending game against Keokuk.

OTHER SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS: Kieran Kohorst Defenive award, sportsmanship award and Panther award. Dalton Bass lineman award, Colin Mulford coaches award. Other Panther award winners were: Bryce Anderson, Zach Beason, Chase Lamm, Levi Puig, Garin Crane, Brody McGhghy and Like Van Nyhuis.

Congratulations to the Mt. Pleasant High School Competition Cheer team for a State runner up finish. The stunt group finished with another State Championship.

Mt Pleasant Panther Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball team played host to Ottumwa Friday.

“A” game: Ottumwa 13

Mt Pleasant 20 (record 2-0)

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 9

Jenna Gilmore 7

Thanh Phung 4

“B” game: Ott 6

MP 37 (2-0)

MP scoring: Sami Wibben 9

Jadan Brumbaugh 8

Tralyn Kratofil 6

“C” game: Ott 16

MP 18 (1-0)

MP scoring: Melayne Olivas 6

Tristen Davis 6

“Meet and Greet” the Holy Trinity Catholic state contender volleyball team Monday night! Free-will Donation: Pork Loin Sandwich dinner at Aggie’s on the Square (formerly West Point Knights of Columbus Hall) from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Great opportunity to get autographs, photos with our Crusader Volleyball team!!

The 8 man football decision will not be made at the Nov. 8th Winfield Mt. Union board meeting. It has been postponed to a special meeting on Nov. 29th at 6:00 pm.

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girl’s Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.