SPORTS NOVEMBER 5, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan lost 27-21 in overtime at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. Tigers led 21-7 at one time, they finish the 2017 season with a 2-8 record.

Friday (11/03/2017) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS 4A:

Ankeny Centennial 44, Lewis Central 14

Bettendorf 31, North Scott, Eldridge 21

Dowling Catholic High School 13, Johnston 10

Iowa City, West 27, Cedar Falls 9

CLASS 3A:

Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15

Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18

Solon 54, West Delaware, Manchester 14

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 44, Assumption, Davenport 21

CLASS 2A:

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20

Union, La Porte City 16, Cascade, Western Dubuque 14

Waukon 34, New Hampton 13

Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14

CLASS 1A:

Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6

Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 0

Van Meter 27, Denver 6

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Western Christian, Hull 3

CLASS A:

Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0

Saint Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 10

West Sioux, Hawarden 54, West Hancock, Britt 12

CLASS 8:

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, H-L-V, Victor 0

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 35, Sidney 9

Midland, Wyoming 52, Tripoli 50

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Audubon 32

Friday (11/10/2017) SEMI FINAL GAMES

CLASS 4A:

Ankeny Centennial vs Dowling Catholic High School at UNI-Dome

Iowa City, West vs Bettendorf at UNI-Dome

CLASS A:

Saint Ansgar vs Hudson at UNI-Dome

West Sioux, Hawarden vs St. Albert, Council Bluffs at UNI-Dome

Saturday (11/11/2017)

CLASS 2A:

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs Waukon at UNI-Dome

Union, La Porte City vs Williamsburg at UNI-Dome

CLASS 1A:

Regina, Iowa City vs Pella Christian at UNI-Dome

West Lyon, Inwood vs Van Meter at UNI-Dome