SPORTS NOVEMBER 5, 2017

SPORTS NOVEMBER 5, 2017Written by John Kuhens on November 4, 2017
Iowa Wesleyan lost 27-21 in overtime at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. Tigers led 21-7 at one time, they finish the 2017 season with a 2-8 record.
Friday (11/03/2017) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS 4A:
Ankeny Centennial 44, Lewis Central 14
Bettendorf 31, North Scott, Eldridge 21
Dowling Catholic High School 13, Johnston 10
Iowa City, West 27, Cedar Falls 9
CLASS 3A:
Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15
Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18
Solon 54, West Delaware, Manchester 14
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 44, Assumption, Davenport 21
CLASS 2A:
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20
Union, La Porte City 16, Cascade, Western Dubuque 14
Waukon 34, New Hampton 13
Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14
CLASS 1A:
Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6
Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 0
Van Meter 27, Denver 6
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Western Christian, Hull 3
CLASS A:
Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0
Saint Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 10
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, West Hancock, Britt 12
CLASS 8:
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, H-L-V, Victor 0
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 35, Sidney 9
Midland, Wyoming 52, Tripoli 50
St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Audubon 32
Friday (11/10/2017) SEMI FINAL GAMES
CLASS 4A:
Ankeny Centennial vs Dowling Catholic High School at UNI-Dome
Iowa City, West vs Bettendorf at UNI-Dome
CLASS A:
Saint Ansgar vs Hudson at UNI-Dome
West Sioux, Hawarden vs St. Albert, Council Bluffs at UNI-Dome
Saturday (11/11/2017)
CLASS 2A:
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs Waukon at UNI-Dome
Union, La Porte City vs Williamsburg at UNI-Dome
CLASS 1A:
Regina, Iowa City vs Pella Christian at UNI-Dome
West Lyon, Inwood vs Van Meter at UNI-Dome