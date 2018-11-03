Sports November 3rd, 2018

New London football traveled to Marengo last night for their 2nd round rematch with Iowa Valley. Back on the field where New London suffered it’s only loss of the season they came out on a mission and dominated Iowa Valley in a 56-20 victory. In the 1st quarter Keontae Luckett got the Tigers rolling with 3 touchdowns. First possession he took off for a 48 yard score, then followed that up with a 28 yard interception returned to the house, then ran a 42 yard touchdown. In the 2nd quarter Jordan Johnson punched in a goal line touchdown to put New London up 29-0. Iowa Valley scored back to back touchdowns to cut it to 29-12. Luckett scored on a 44 yard to regain momentum and Isaac McSorley scored a goal line touchdown to put New London up 43-12 at halftime. In the 3rd quarter Luckett scored his 5th touchdown in the game, this time from the goal line. Caydin Wahls also scored a goal line touchdown. In the 4th quarter Iowa Valley ran in a 1 yard touchdown and New London intentionally did a high snap on a punt for a safety to keep the continuous clock in play. That gave us our final score of 56-20. Issac McSorley was 2/6 on pass attempts for 32 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Keontae Luckett ran the ball 20 times for 233 yards with 4 rushing touchdowns and that interception he returned for a score, he also led the defense with 10.5 total tackles and was our Kent Bennett Player of the Game. New London will be making their first ever appearance in the UNI Dome for the semi-finals matchup with Fremont-Mills. That game will be on Thursday, November 8th at noon and we will carry it on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Ottumwa yesterday at Mt Pleasant Middle School. In the “A” game Mt Pleasant won 48-5, top scorer was Tristian Shull and Jema Settles who both had 12 points. In the “B” game Mt Pleasant won 12-7, Panthers had several players who tied for top scorer.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer is playing in the St Louis Intercollegiate Conference Championship today. On Thursday they shocked top seeded Spalding 2-1 and now will face Greenville for the conference title. Today’s game will take place at 2pm at Greenville. For the online video broadcast the conference is streaming on their website at sliac.org.

With Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball making its 9th straight trip to the State Tournament we will be airing a meet the players program on Tuesday night at 5:30pm. The Crusaders are the #3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. First round they face #6 Montezuma next Wednesday at 8pm, will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan has Senior Day with Greenville University coming to town, game time is 1pm

-Iowa is looking to rebound after last week’s tough loss to Penn State. Hawkeyes are on the road again at Perdue, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage is at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State looks to continue their momentum with a road trip to play conference foe Kansas. Game time is 11am and pregame coverage is 9am on 1130am and kilj.com.