SPORTS NOVEMBER 30, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team opens the 2017 season on the road tonight at Winfield Mt. Union High School. The Panthers will wrestle against Cardinal of Eldon, Waco and Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union. Also tonight the MPHS freshmen girls and boys basketball teams will host Central Lee, beginning at 6 pm with the girl’s game.

Another KILJ area school is switching their high school football program from 11 man to 8 man football. The Winfield Mt. Union School District board of directors met last night and voted to move to an 8 man football program for their middle school and high school programs. On Monday of this week the New London school district also moved to 8 man football, Waco made the move to the 8 man game two years ago. Mt. Pleasant High School’s football program is also looking at some adjustments, they aren’t looking at going to 8 man, they are looking at having Danville share their program. Danville has not been able to field an 11 man team the last two years and has too large of a student body to play 8 man so they are searching to share a program with an area school. The Mt. Pleasant School Board will vote at their December meeting whether to enter into the sharing agreement with the Bears.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to a hunting incident around 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 25. Arthur Goupille, 56, of Negaunee, Mich., was hunting pheasants in Audubon County when his gun discharged hitting two members of his hunting party standing about six feet away. The group had completed a drive and was taking a break when the incident occurred. Goupille’s gun fell over, discharged, and struck the nearby hunters. The hunters were taken to the Audubon County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released. The DNR reminds hunters to use safe hunting practices, treat every firearm as if it is loaded and always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

“There will be a soup supper in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant girls and boys basketball games Friday night 12/1/17 at the Mt. Pleasant High School, The basketball games are against Fairfield. The senior parents are organizing a soup supper to raise funds for post prom activities.

There will also be a baked good silent auction. Ruby’s cake will be on the auction plate and Press Box chili along with baked potato and broccoli cheese soups.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.