SPORTS NOVEMBER 3, 2017

kaLynn Batey a 1st team all-conference volleyball player has been selected to play in the Southeast Iowa 24th Annual Volleyball Classic. The all-star event will be played tomorrow night at Fairfield High School with the match beginning at 7 pm. The top high school senior volleyball players from around S.E. Iowa will participate in the event.

Former longtime Mediapolis High School volleyball coach Dennis Jandrey is headed to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Hall of Fame during ceremonies November 18th in Carroll, Iowa during the Senior All-Star Weekend. Jandrey coached volleyball at Mediapolis for 26 years retiring in 2012 from coaching. During his tenure he also was a leader locally and statewide in volleyball related activities and organizations.

“Meet and Greet” the Holy Trinity Catholic state contender volleyball team Monday night! Free-will Donation: Pork Loin Sandwich dinner at Aggie’s on the Square (formerly West Point Knights of Columbus Hall) from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Great opportunity to get autographs, photos with our Crusader Volleyball team!!

After six seasons as the Centerville Big Reds’ head football coach, Chuck Evans has decided to retire. Evans finished his Centerville career with a 21-45 record, and his teams made the playoffs in three of the six seasons.

Round two of the Iowa High School Athletic Association takes place Friday (11/03/2017)…..Here are the pairings

CLASS 4A:

Cedar Falls @ Iowa City, West

Dowling Catholic High School @ Johnston

Lewis Central @ Ankeny Centennial

North Scott, Eldridge @ Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont

CLASS 3A:

Assumption, Davenport @ Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Pella @ Dallas Center-Grimes

Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Harlan

West Delaware, Manchester @ Solon

CLASS 2A:

South Central Calhoun @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Union, La Porte City @ Cascade, Western Dubuque

Waukon @ New Hampton

Williamsburg @ Mount Vernon

CLASS 1A:

Pleasantville @ Pella Christian

Van Meter @ Denver

Western Christian, Hull @ West Lyon, Inwood

Wilton @ Regina, Iowa City

CLASS A:

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars @ St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ Saint Ansgar

Lynnville-Sully @ Hudson

West Hancock, Britt @ West Sioux, Hawarden

CLASS 8:

Fremont-Mills, Tabor @ Sidney

H-L-V, Victor @ Don Bosco, Gilbertville

St. Mary’s, Remsen @ Audubon

Tripoli @ Midland, Wyoming

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled to St. Louis, Missouri Wednesday night to play their final game of the 2017 season. The Tigers took on Fontbonne University and after winning the first two sets of play, IW dropped the final three sets to fall 3-2 to the Griffins.

Lida Landre recorded a team high thirteen kills for the Tigers, and Allegra Collette finished with nine kills. Jenna Murphy had twenty-three digs.

IW ended the season with an overall record of 3-25 and a 2-15 SLIAC record. Ariel Smale finished the season in fourth on the SLIAC leader boards with 6.13 assists per set.