SPORTS NOVEMBER 3, 2017

NOVEMBER 3, 2017
kaLynn Batey a 1st team all-conference volleyball player has been selected to play in the Southeast Iowa 24th Annual Volleyball Classic. The all-star event will be played tomorrow night at Fairfield High School with the match beginning at 7 pm. The top high school senior volleyball players from around S.E. Iowa will participate in the event.
Former longtime Mediapolis High School volleyball coach Dennis Jandrey is headed to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Hall of Fame during ceremonies November 18th in Carroll, Iowa during the Senior All-Star Weekend. Jandrey coached volleyball at Mediapolis for 26 years retiring in 2012 from coaching. During his tenure he also was a leader locally and statewide in volleyball related activities and organizations.
“Meet and Greet” the Holy Trinity Catholic state contender volleyball team Monday night! Free-will Donation: Pork Loin Sandwich dinner at Aggie’s on the Square (formerly West Point Knights of Columbus Hall) from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Great opportunity to get autographs, photos with our Crusader Volleyball team!!
After six seasons as the Centerville Big Reds’ head football coach, Chuck Evans has decided to retire. Evans finished his Centerville career with a 21-45 record, and his teams made the playoffs in three of the six seasons.
Round two of the Iowa High School Athletic Association takes place Friday (11/03/2017)…..Here are the pairings
CLASS 4A:
Cedar Falls @ Iowa City, West
Dowling Catholic High School @ Johnston
Lewis Central @ Ankeny Centennial
North Scott, Eldridge @ Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont
CLASS 3A:
Assumption, Davenport @ Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Pella @ Dallas Center-Grimes
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Harlan
West Delaware, Manchester @ Solon
CLASS 2A:
South Central Calhoun @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Union, La Porte City @ Cascade, Western Dubuque
Waukon @ New Hampton
Williamsburg @ Mount Vernon
CLASS 1A:
Pleasantville @ Pella Christian
Van Meter @ Denver
Western Christian, Hull @ West Lyon, Inwood
Wilton @ Regina, Iowa City
CLASS A:
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars @ St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ Saint Ansgar
Lynnville-Sully @ Hudson
West Hancock, Britt @ West Sioux, Hawarden
CLASS 8:
Fremont-Mills, Tabor @ Sidney
H-L-V, Victor @ Don Bosco, Gilbertville
St. Mary’s, Remsen @ Audubon
Tripoli @ Midland, Wyoming
The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled to St. Louis, Missouri Wednesday night to play their final game of the 2017 season. The Tigers took on Fontbonne University and after winning the first two sets of play, IW dropped the final three sets to fall 3-2 to the Griffins.
Lida Landre recorded a team high thirteen kills for the Tigers, and Allegra Collette finished with nine kills. Jenna Murphy had twenty-three digs.
IW ended the season with an overall record of 3-25 and a 2-15 SLIAC record. Ariel Smale finished the season in fourth on the SLIAC leader boards with 6.13 assists per set.