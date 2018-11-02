Sports November 2nd, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer made the long trip for their conference tournament opener with top seeded Spalding University. The Tigers shocked the Eagles and advance on to the conference championship following a 2-1 victory. In the first half the Tigers struck first and early with Mariano Mateo netting a goal 2:41 minutes into the game. Spalding was able to tie it up 10 minutes later but Francisco Saldana scored again for Iowa Wesleyan late in the 1st half. Tigers had 20 shots, 14 on goal, while Spalding had 8 shots with 4 on goal. That wasn’t the only upset in the tournament, Greenville defeated Webster in penalty kicks to advance to the championship. The Tigers and Panthers will play for the title on Saturday at 2pm at Greenville University.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball played an exhibition game at Western Illinois last night. Tigers fell to the Leathernecks 108-64. Jake Neubauer was the leading scorer for Iowa Wesleyan with 17 points and was very efficient shotting 6-12 in the game and 5-5 on 3 pointers. As a team the Tigers shot 36.2% from the floor and 38.5% on 3 pointers. Next up for the Tigers is a scrimmage on Tuesday in Pella with Central College and then they will open up the season on Saturday, November 10th at home against Coe College.

With Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball making its 9th straight trip to the State Tournament we will be airing a meet the players program on Tuesday night at 5:30pm. The Crusaders are the #3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. First round they face #6 Montezuma next Wednesday at 8pm, will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Ottumwa at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Coming up tonight the New London Tigers play their second playoff game at Iowa Valley in Marengo. The Tigers opened up the post season with a dominant 60-12 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Iowa Valley also had an impressive opening round defeating Midland Wyoming 92-46. Back on October 6th Iowa Valley defeated New London 22-12, the Tigers only loss on the season. Tonight’s game is a 7pm start time and our pregame coverage will begin at 6:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan has Senior Day with Greenville University coming to town, game time is 1pm

-Iowa is looking to rebound after last week’s tough loss to Penn State. Hawkeyes are on the road again at Perdue, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage is at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-Iowa State looks to continue their momentum with a road trip to play conference foe Kansas. Game time is 11am and pregame coverage is 9am on 1130am and kilj.com.