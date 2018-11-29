Sports November 29th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan basketball traveled down South to play a conference double header with Westminster College. In the women’s game the Tigers lost 78-55. In the first half the Blue Jays outscored Iowa Wesleyan 44-16 but the Tigers played tough in the 2nd half and outscored Westminster 39-34. Darby Massner was the leading scorer for Iowa Wesleyan with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Harriet Fowler added in 2 assists and 2 steals. Tigers shot 32% from the floor and 30% on 3 pointers. The team drops to 0-4 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday when they host Webster University in another conference double header, women’s game will be at 1pm.

In the men’s game the Tigers lost 77-72. In the first half they were outscored 44-34 but fought hard in the 2nd half outscoring the Blue Jays 38-33. Avree Clark had 19 points and 8 assists to led the team with Austin Rebel grabbing 14 rebounds. Tigers shot 48% from the floor and 39% on 3 pointers. They will be back at home for Saturday’s double header with the Gorloks, the men’s game will be played at 3pm.

Local Wrestling:

-Fort Madison won 7 matches, 6 by fall to defeat Pekin 40-35. Diego Lozano recorded the fastest victory of the night by pinning his opponent in 53 seconds, Danen Settles pinned his opponent in 1:01, Sam Hayes pinned in 1:09, and Owen Kruse pinned in 1:35.

-Van Buren lost 3 duals at Kirksville Missouri last night. They lost to Kirksville 72-9, Hickman 52-18, and Rockridge 48-27. Tayton Bartholomew won all 3 of his matches for Van Buren.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Bowling playing a varsity duals with Louisa-Muscatine at 1pm at Iris Bowling

7th grade boys basketball hosting Ottumwa at 4:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Ottumwa at 4:30pm

Freshman girls basketball playing at Central Lee at 6pm

Freshman boys basketball playing at Central Lee at 7:30pm

Wrestling hosting varsity duals against Columbus Junction at 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls/boys basketball double header at Fairfield. First game at 6:15 and boys game at 7:45pm

JV girls basketball at Fairfield at 4:45pm

JV boys basketball at Fairfield Parks and Rec at 4:45pm. Freshman team at 6pm. Freshman girls team at 7:30pm

JV Wrestling participating in a tournament at Wapello High School at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling in an invitational at Wapello High School at 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball hosting Pleasant Valley. JV game at 2pm and Varsity at 3:30pm.