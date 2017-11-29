SPORTS NOVEMBER 29, 2017

The JV Panther boys basketball team fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier last night, 59-49. Sam Beatty led the Panthers with 15 points. Fairfield comes to town Friday night with the JV Boys game being played at 4:45 pm at Mt. Pleasant Middle School.

The Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints boy’s basketball team did it again…they entered Panther Gymnasium and left with a 68-62 win. Early in the game the Saints game plan was to be physical and take Mt. Pleasant out of their offense and back them off defensively. It worked as Xavier led at halftime 30-24, in the 3rd quarter they extended that lead to as many as 15 points. Then in the 4th quarter the Panthers made a run and got within 3 points, but Jackson Joens hit some key 3 point buckets and kept Mt. Pleasant from finishing the job. Brady Sartorius led the M.P. scoring with 30 points, Jordon Magnani added 15, Kieran Kohorst had 6 rebounds. Mt. Pleasant plays host to Fairfield Friday night as part of a girl-boy double header. Fairfield fell to Oskaloosa last night 64-52.

OTHER AREA SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

GIRLS:

Burlington Notre Dame 49 New London 43, #6 North Scott 57 Burlington 40, Central Lee 67 West Burlington 51, Van Buren 56 Holy Trinity Catholic 34, Danville 63 Waco 27, WMU 48 Wapello 40, Highland 22 Columbus Community 19, Mediapolis 69 L&M 36, Ottumwa 46 Ft. Madison 19.

BOYS:

West Burlington 62 Central Lee 56, New London 68 Notre Dame 59, L&M 53 Mediapolis 39, Van Buren 63 Holy Trinity 44, Danville 86 Waco 57, Wapello 70 WMU 26.

WRESTLING: #1 lisbon 67 New London 6, #7 West Liberty 66 New London 6, New London 39 Davnport North 36. Mid Prairie 42 Wapello 39, Wapello 33 English Valleys 30, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64 Wapello 17.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Iowa Wesleyan Women fell to Grinnell 67-57, Darby Massner had 27 points for the Tigers. Tigers are now 0-6.

Iowa Wesleyan Men fell to Principia 85-78 Brock Butler had 25 points for IWU, Elijah Johnson had 21 and Mitchell Drey had 19. Wesleyan is 0-7

Virginia Tech 79 Iowa 55

Ottumwa High School finally released the team results from the bowling quadrangular they hosted Monday:

Ottumwa scored 2616 in varsity girls bowling at home Monday to defeat a 2403 from West Des Moines Valley, Mount Pleasant 1967 and Fairfield 1591.

The Ottumwa varsity boys bowling team hosted a quad Monday. Their 3130 topped West Des Moines Valley 2694, Fairfield 2642 and Mount Pleasant 2295.

Mikaela Foecke a junior on the Nebraska Women’s volleyball team was named 1st team all big-ten. The former Holy Trinity Catholic athlete is leading her team into the NCAA tournament with a 26-4 overall record and Big Ten record of 19-1.