SPORTS NOVEMBER 28, 2017

MPHS bowling results from Ottumwa: Alexis Wohlleber 241 (128, 113), Gillian Anderson 268 (136, 132), Brittany Triska 198 (107, 91), Tylisa Kelley 194 (81, 113), Emily Shumaker 347 (166, 181), Meadow Jensen 126 (62, 64). Round 1 total 1248, Round 2 total 719.

MPHS freshman girls’ basketball lost to New London 36-32. Panthers scoring was pretty evenly divided with Elli Liechty, Emma Rugg, and Lydia Stewart all scoring 6 a piece while Emma Huckabone had 5, Avery Sutter had 4, Lexi Magnani had 3 and Ryann Davidson had 2. Huckabone, Stewart, and Rugg also grabbed 5 boards while Emma Rugg had 4.

MPHS freshman boys’ basketball lost to New London 49-29.

New London school board voted unanimously to move to 8 man football in 2018.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team is drawing lots of attention with their season opener tonight at home against defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier. Some of the high school basketball experts in the state have Xavier #1 in their preseason polls, Mt. Pleasant is ranked anywhere from 2nd to 7th. No matter what the pollsters say this game tonight is going to be a good one. Xavier on their championship march last year defeated Mt. Pleasant twice, 55-45 to open the season and 59-44 in the 1st round of the state tournament. The Saints are led by Mathew Mims a senior point guard who has been tough for the Panthers to stop, he averaged 15 points a game last year, 6’6” Jackson Joens another senior returning starter also will have to be controlled by the Panther defense as he can hurt you from inside or outside.

Mt. Pleasant will counter with a squad that has 3 years of varsity experience under their belts. Led by lightning quick point guard Brady Sartorius who averaged 22 points a game last year. Jordon Magnani his running mate at guard is back after averaging 12 points a game. Colin Mulford, Kieran Kohorst, and Jonathan Ita all return for their 4th year of varsity play adding depth to the Panther scoring and rebounding. The JV teams of the two scholls play at 6 pmn followed by the varsity clash at 7:30 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will return to action tonight after dropping two games over the weekend at a tournament at Simpson College. Tonight they will travel to Grinnell College for a non-conference matchup. Wesleyan is 0-5 on the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team will open up conference play on tonight at home. They will host Principia College at 7 pm in Ruble Arena. Wesleyan is 0-6 on the season after losing two games at the Nebraska Wesleyan Tournament over the weekend.

“There will be a soup supper in conjunction with the Mt. Pleasant girls and boys basketball games Friday night 12/1/17 at the Mt. Pleasant High School, The basketball games are against Fairfield. The senior parents are organizing a soup supper to raise funds for post prom activities.

There will also be a baked good silent auction. Ruby’s cake will be on the auction plate and Press Box chili along with baked potato and broccoli cheese soups.

The Mt. Pleasant girl’s basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

Tickets are still available to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game for Fort Madison Day at Carver Hawkeye Arena! This year, we will cheer on the Hawkeyes as they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday, December 29th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Fort Madison Partners office, located at 614 9th Street until November 30th. Tickets are available for $10 for children and $15 for adults. The Chamber is also partnering with Burlington Trailways to offer a bus ride to Iowa City for the game. Bus tickets cost $5 per person. Tickets and t-shirts will be available before Christmas and will make the perfect gift for that Hawkeye fan in your family!