SPORTS NOVEMBER 27, 2017

On today’s local sports schedule: The MPHS JV and varsity bowling teams will open their season at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa, against the Bulldogs, Fairfield and West Des Moines Valley.

The MPHS freshman girls and boys basketball teams will host New London starting at 6:30 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant girl’s basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team was in Indianola, Iowa for the second day of the Simpson Thanksgiving Classic Saturday. The Tigers faced Buena Vista University and the Beavers were too much for IW to handle as the Tigers dropped their second game of the tournament by a score of 79-54. Allie Massner led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points and five assists. Darby Massner and Josie Zerrusen each added 12 points. Zerrusen was 4-6 from the field and 2-2 from behind the arc for the Tigers. For the tournament, Zerrusen averaged 15.5 points and shot 50 percent from the field. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Tuesday, November 28th. They will travel to Grinnell, Iowa to take on Grinnell College for a non-conference matchup. Wesleyan is now 0-5 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan men took on Carroll University for their second day matchup in the NWU Snyder Classic. The Tigers were unable to maintain their lead and suffered an 88-75 loss to the Pioneers. Brock Butler and Mitchell Drey both had team high 23 points, and they each added four rebounds. Jake Neubauer added 14 points, while Alexander Flute had 11 points off the bench. Jake Neubauer also grabbed a team high five rebounds in the loss. Iowa Wesleyan will open up conference play on Tuesday, November 28th. They will host Principia College at 7 pm in Ruble Arena. Wesleyan is now 0-6 on the season.