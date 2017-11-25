SPORTS NOVEMBER 26, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team was in Indianola, Iowa for the second day of the Simpson Thanksgiving Classic Saturday. The Tigers faced Buena Vista University and the Beavers were too much for IW to handle as the Tigers dropped their second game of the tournament by a score of 79-54. Allie Massner led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points and five assists. Darby Massner and Josie Zerrusen each added 12 points. Zerrusen was 4-6 from the field and 2-2 from behind the arc for the Tigers. For the tournament, Zerrusen averaged 15.5 points and shot 50 percent from the field. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Tuesday, November 28th. They will travel to Grinnell, Iowa to take on Grinnell College for a non-conference matchup. Wesleyan is now 0-5 on the season.