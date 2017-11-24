SPORTS NOVEMBER 24, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will return to action this weekend when they travel to Indianola, Iowa for the Simpson Thanksgiving Classic. They will open the tournament tonight at 7 pm against Simpson. They will face Buena Vista University at 1 pm on Saturday, November 25th for the final day of the Classic.

The next game for the Tiger men’s basketball team will be this weekend when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for the NWU Snyder Classic. IW will take on Nebraska Wesleyan at 7 pm tonight and Carroll on November 25th at 3 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is 0-4 to start the season.

The Northern Iowa Panthers focused on playing tough defense and avoiding mistakes that could give North Carolina State’s pressure defense momentum-producing turnovers, the Panthers did it just well enough to secure a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game beating the Wolfpack 64-60 in the semifinals. Northern Iowa Panthers will face No. 5 Villanova at 10:30 this morning in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.