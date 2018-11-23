Sports November 23rd, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball hosted Grinnell College on Wednesday. Tigers entered the game 0-2 on the early season and dropped their 3rd loss 51-47 to Grinnell. At halftime the Tigers were leading 22-16 but in the 2nd half they were outscored 35-27. Allie Massner led the team in scoring with 17 points, Darby Massner led in rebounds with 11, and Harriet Fowler had 5 assists. As a team the Tigers shot 30% from the floor and 25% on 3 pointers. Tigers will get a break until their next game which will be next Wednesday in Fulton Missouri when they play the Westminster Blue Jays.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball will be back in action on Saturday when they cross over the Mississippi River to Monmouth Illinois to play Monmouth College. Game time on Saturday is 3pm. Then on Sunday they will head back to Illinois, this time to Galesburg to play Knox College, game time for Sunday is 3pm.

College basketball:

-Iowa State beat San Diego State Wednesday in their final game of the Maui Invitational 87-57. Cyclones return to Ames for a matchup with Omaha coming up on Monday night at 7pm, pregame coverage will be at 6pm on 1130am and kilj.com.

-Iowa won at home on Wednesday night against Alabama State 105-78. Hawkeyes are undefeated at 5-0 but will have a tough test for their next game. Next Tuesday they will host Pittsburgh at 8pm, pregame coverage at 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

College football:

-Iowa will be playing today hosting Nebraska in Kinnick Stadium. Game time is 11am and pregame coverage will start at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Texas last week. On Saturday the Cyclones will be back in Ames hosting Kansas State, game time is 6pm but we will not be carrying the game with our AM side playing the Christmas music for the Festival of Lights. The Cyclones did have to make an adjustment for their last game of the season. Incarnate Word will be playing in the FCS playoffs so they had to cancel but Drake University will now be playing Iowa State next week for the regular season finale.