SPORTS NOVEMBER 23, 2017

The Iowa men’s basketball team leaves the Cayman Islands with a win. Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon had a career-high 30 points as the Hawkeyes beat UAB 95-85. Sophomore forward Tyler Cook also had a career-high with 29 points, including 13 of 16 at the line.

After holding off one of the nation’s top passing attacks in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs Wartburg must slow down one of the top running attacks when they host Trine of Indiana in Saturday’s second round. The Thunder average 348 yards of rushing per game. The Knights opened the playoffs with a 35-34 overtime victory against Franklin of Indiana .

Wartburg coach Rick Willis feels it will be an outstanding matchup at quarterback. Wartburg junior Matt Sacia (say-shuh) has thrown for 30 touchdowns and more than 27 hundred yards while Trine’s Evan Wyse has thrown for 18 scores and rushed for 14.

The Northwestern College football team will visit defending national champion St. Francis of Indiana on Saturday in the quarterfinal final round of the NAIA Playoffs. The Red Raiders opened the playoffs with a lopsided win on the road against previously unbeaten Langston of Oklahoma.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will return to action this weekend when they travel to Indianola, Iowa for the Simpson Thanksgiving Classic. They will open the tournament on Friday, November 24th at 7 pm against Simpson. They will face Buena Vista University at 1 pm on Saturday, November 25th for the final day of the Classic.

The next game for the Tiger men’s basketball team will be this weekend when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for the NWU Snyder Classic. IW will take on Nebraska Wesleyan at 7 pm on November 24th and Carroll on November 25th at 3 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is 0-4 to start the season.

The Iowa Association of Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches has announced the 2017 inductees to their Hall of Fame.

They are:

Athletes: Isaac Wendland – Charles City High School

Ashley Miller-Carreon – Tipton High School

Randy Elliott– Charles City High School

Coach: Randy Peters-Davenport Central High School

Service: Steve Lynn – Ames, Iowa

The Inductees will be recognized at a banquet to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Gateway Center in Ames.