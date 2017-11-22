SPORTS NOVEMBER 22, 2017

The 10th ranked Pella girl’s basketball team defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers 58 to 37 at Pella last night. Kalynn Batey led the scoring with 17 points, Isabell Ashton scored 8 and Maddie Williamson added 7. The Panthers are now 1-1

The Mt. Pleasant Panther JV girl’s basketball team lost 43-22 at Pella last night. Lydia Stewart scored 10 points and Ellie Liechty with 9 rebounds.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES: Highland 39 New London 32, Holy Trinity Catholic 72 Burlington Notre Dame 42, WMU 48 Lone tree 15, Central Lee 74 Waco 14, West Burlington 67 Cardinal 19, Mediapolis 86 IMS 48, Wapello 47 Columbus 25, Van Buren 55 Danville 41, Pekin 57 L&M 25.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team had a tough test last night against the number eighth ranked team in NCAA division III Wartburg Knights. The Tigers quickly found out just why the Knights were ranked as they fell 96-40.

Darby Massner led Iowa Wesleyan with fourteen points with three-three pointers in the game. Josie Zerrusen added seven point. Hunter Clark grabbed a team high four rebounds for IW. The Tigers will return to action this weekend when they travel to Indianola, Iowa for the Simpson Thanksgiving Classic. They will open the tournament on Friday, November 24th at 7 pm against Simpson. They will face Buena Vista University at 1 pm on Saturday, November 25th for the final day of the Classic.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team played their fourth game in seven days last night in Dubuque, Iowa. They took on the University of Dubuque in a non-conference matchup. The Tigers led by four at the end of the first half, but they were unable to shut down the Spartans in the second half and suffered a 76-56 loss on the road.

Iowa Wesleyan opened the game with a 4-0 lead. The offense was slow to come by after the first two minutes for both teams. Austin Banks put IW out front 12-10 with 11:19 remaining in the opening half. Neither team was able to gain much of an advantage for most of the first half until the Tigers built a nine point lead with a three pointer by Brock Butler. Dubuque closed the half on a 5-0 run to bring the score to 30-26 in favor of the Tigers. Brock Butler and Mitchell Drey led the Tigers with 12 points and five rebounds a piece. Alexander Flute added ten points off the bench in the loss. The next game for the Tigers will be this weekend when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for the NWU Snyder Classic. IW will take on Nebraska Wesleyan at 7 pm on November 24th and Carroll on November 25th at 3 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is 0-4 to start the season.

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade boys’ basketball team played at Washington Tuesday.

In the “A” game Washington won 46-42, Aiden Ashton and Owen Vansickle each had 16 points. Panther “B” team won 18-14, Jaden Jones scored 6 points. Washington won the “C” game 17-11. Mason Shelledy scored 4 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball team hosted Washington Tuesday.

“A” game: Washington 17

Mt Pleasant 36 (record 6-2)

MP scoring: Kenna Lamm 8

Lydia Ebeling 8

Savana Walls 7

Ava Lowery 6

Jenna Gilmore 6

“B” game: WA 4

MP 6 (7-1)

MP scoring: Regan Seberg 4

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School wrestling team had a meet Monday against Ft. Madison, Washington and Burlington in Burlington. Panthers won 8 matches and lost 5. Winning matches were Kade Perrenoud, Bowen Davis, Alex Escobar, Gannon McNamee, Trevor Wellington, Ben Laurens and Zac Frazier.

The Iowa Association of Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches has announced the 2017 inductees to their Hall of Fame.

They are:

Athletes: Isaac Wendland – Charles City High School

Ashley Miller-Carreon – Tipton High School

Randy Elliott– Charles City High School

Coach: Randy Peters-Davenport Central High School

Service: Steve Lynn – Ames, Iowa

The Inductees will be recognized at a banquet to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Gateway Center in Ames.