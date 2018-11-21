Sports November 21st, 2018

Mt Pleasant varsity girls basketball played their home opener last night against the Pella Lady Dutch. At the end of the 1st quarter it was close with Pella leading just 12-6. The Lady Dutch pulled away after that though and won the game 63-37. For Mt Pleasant they drop to 0-2 to start the season. Central Decatur and Pella are both top quality opponents so the Panthers faced some of the best in their class to begin the season. Next up for Mt Pleasant is a matchup with Ottumwa coming up Monday night in Panther Gym.

In the JV game Pella defeated Mt Pleasant 53-15. Avery Sutter, Kenna Lamm, and Jenna Gilmore all contributed 4 points. Ava Lowery, Avery Sutter, and Jaden Brumbaugh each had 4 rebounds.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Washington yesterday. In the “A” game Mt Pleasant won 37-18 to stay undefeated at 7-0, leading scorer was Andrea Lopreato with 17 points. In the “B” game Washington won 21-12, Ashlie Bentler was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 4 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball played at Washington Middle School yesterday. The A team won 38-19, Payton Hagans led the team with 24 points. The B team won 18-10 with Levi Ruckdasher being the top scorer with 6 points.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball will be looking for their first win today when they host Grinnell College. Tigers fell to Buena Vista and Coe College to drop to 0-2 to start the season. Game time tonight is 5:30pm.

The 1st ranking of Iowa High School wrestling teams and individuals for the 2018-2019 season has been released. In Class 3A Mt. Pleasant’s Corbin Broeker who qualified for the State Tournament last year starts out the season ranked #7 at 106 lbs. Other area wrestlers ranked in the big school class are Sam Hayes of Ft. Madison 6th at 195 and his team mate Danen Swailes is ranked 8th at 285 lbs. The top ranked 3A team is S.E. Polk.

In Class 2A PCM Monroe is top ranked, area wrestlers ranked are Walker Ikerd of Washington 10th at 120 lbs. Jared Kadel of Columbus Community is ranked 3rd at 138 lbs., his team mate Cam Rice is 8th at 145. Tristan Edwards of Washington is 4th at 170 lbs. and Drake Fox of West Burlington-Notre Dame begins the year ranked 10th at heavy weight.

Denver High School is the top ranked team in Class 1A, Jackson Cobb of Waco is ranked 8th at 113 lbs. Wapello has two ranked wrestlers, Colton Meeker is 7th ranked at 113 lbs. and Daniel Meeker is 5th at 126 lbs. Mediapolis has two ranked wrestlers, Caleb LaLonde is 10th at 160 lbs and Brennan Breuer is 9th at heavy weight.

College basketball:

-Iowa State beat Illinois yesterday in the Maui Invitational 84-68. Cyclones will close out their Hawaii road trip today against San Diego State, game time is 1:30pm with pregame at 12:30pm on 1130am and kilj.com.

-Iowa will be back at home tonight hosting Alabama State. Hawkeyes are 4-0 to start the season and ranked #20 in the AP Poll. Game time tonight is 7:30pm and pregame coverage will start at 6:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

College football:

-Iowa will be playing this upcoming Friday hosting Nebraska in Kinnick Stadium. Game time is 11am and pregame coverage will start at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com.