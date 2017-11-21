SPORTS NOVEMBER 21, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys played at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington last night. Tonight they go to Washington to play. 7th grade basketball report: “A” game, MP-37. Edward Stone-31. “B” game, MP-30. Edward Stone-13. “C” game, Edward Stone -20 MP-11. Owen Vansikel had 14 points and Aiden Ashton 12 for the “A” team. “B” team led by Bryce Wilson with 8 points, Gabriel Feldman added 7. “C” team led by Memphis James with 4 points

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls hosted Edward Stone, they will host Washington tonight. “A” game: Edward Stone 57-31, Lydia Ebeling 5, Kenna Lamm 5, Ava Lowerey 5, Savana Walls 2. “B” game: MP 7-2, Jadan Brumbaugh 2, Sami Wibben 2, Regan Seberg 2, Tralyn Kratofil 1.

Mt. Pleasant High School has a new schedule for January 8th against Mediapolis. They will not be bringing a JV girls team that night, so the 9th grade boy’s will play a game against MEPO that will replace the JV girl’s game.

The 1-0 Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s basketball team goes on the road tonight at Pella to play the 10th rankled team in Class 4A basketball at 7 pm. M.P. won at Durant Saturday with a 62-39 win in the varsity game. Mt. Pleasant Panther JV girls beat Durant 33-24, they play the preliminary game tonight at 5:30 pm. 10th ranked Pella will be opening their season against the Panthers, last year in Mt. Pleasant the Dutch won 61-41, they then went onto have a 20-5 season, losing to Marion in the State Semi-Finals. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast tonight’s game live.

Members of the New London Board of Education will be in attendance at the informational meeting regarding the decision on whether or not to move to 8-man football. This year the state has seen the most forfeits and cancellations of programs that is has ever dealt with. The IHSAA committee determined that the enrollment cap for 8-man would increase from 115 to 120 in grades 9 through 11, New London currently has 120 enrolled in that group. Tonight there will be a meeting for parents, players, and all interested community members to listen and share their opinions, the meeting will be at 6pm in the high school auditorium.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s basketball team will have another tough test tonight as they take on Wartburg College. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm in Waverly, Iowa. Iowa Wesleyan is now 0-2 on the season.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released the first Player of the Week honors for the 2017-18 basketball season. Darby Massner (JR/Mediapolis, IA) picked up the first award of the season with her play in the team’s first two games of the year. Massner led the Tiger offense in the team’s games against Coe College and Graceland University. She averaged 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. In Iowa Wesleyan’s first game against Coe, Massner recorded a double-double to start the season. She finished with 23 points and ten rebounds. She followed that performance with a 24 point, eight rebound game against Graceland University. On the week, she shot 53.3 percent from the field and shot 8-15 from behind the three point line.

Iowa Wesleyan men are back in action tonight. They will travel to Dubuque to take on the University of Dubuque at 7 pm. The Tigers are 0-3 on the season.

After a two year hiatus, Fort Madison Day at Carver Hawkeye Arena is back! The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with the University of Iowa Athletics to secure premium seating for the community to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game. This year, we will cheer on the Hawkeyes as they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday, December 29th at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00 am at the Fort Madison Partners office, located at 614 9th Street.

Tickets and t-shirts will be available before Christmas and will make the perfect gift for that Hawkeye fan in your family! To ensure prompt delivery, the opportunity to purchase tickets runs through Thursday, November 30th at 4 pm. Tickets ordered after November 30th are not guaranteed a t-shirt with their ticket purchase.