Sports November 20th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball hosted Edward Stone Middle School. In the “A” game the Panthers won 39-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, Andrea Lopreato was the leading scorer with 14 points. In the “B” game Edward Stone won 12-2.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball played at Edward Stone Middle School yesterday. The A team lost 51-42, Payton Hagans led the way with 21 points. The B team won their game 27-10, Jurha Turner was the leading scorer with 13 points.

Over the weekend Waco hosted its first Esports competition. They had 13 duos competing from Waco, Mt Pleasant, Fairfield, Ottumwa, and Maharishi. In the championship round was Bryan Ackerman & Vincent Jones from Waco, Tyler Jalas & Carlos Figueroa from Mt Pleasant, and Nick Schillerstrom & Leone Gichure from Fairfield. Mt Pleasant won with the duo of Jalas and Figueroa.

Holy Trinity volleyball had a great season that ended with being the Class 1A runner up. The Crusaders had players recognized on the All-State team. Emily Box was named to first team all-state, this is the third straight year she’s been selected to the first team. Eryn Anderson was named to the second team all-state and Taylor Boeding was named third team all-state.

New London had players also selected for all-state honors. Tigers libero Chloe Coleman was named to third team and Addie Pry received honorable mention.

Mediapolis’ Helaina Hillyard was named to the Class 2A third team all-state.

New London Tiger football won the state title last Thursday and now some players are receiving post season honors. On first team all-state was Keontae Luckett as an offensive back and Gavin Holmes as a defensive lineman. Quarterback Isaac McSorley was named to second team all-state and Roberto Carrilllo was selected to third team all-state as a kicker.

Mediapolis Bulldog football also had some all-state players. Zach Osborne was named to Class 1A third team all-state as a kick returner along with team mate Brennan Breuer who was picked as an offensive lineman.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: Varsity bowling has a meet at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa 2:30pm

8th grade girls basketball hosting Washington 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Washington Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity and JV girls basketball hosting Pella, JV game at 5:30pm and Varsity at 7pm

College basketball:

-Iowa State lost to Arizona last night in the first round of the Maui Invitational 71-66. The Cyclones will look to bounce back today with a matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini, game time is 4pm and pregame coverage is at 3pm on 1130am and kilj.com.

College football:

-Iowa will be playing this upcoming Friday hosting Nebraska in Kinnick Stadium. Game time is 11am and pregame coverage will start at 9am on 105.5fm and kilj.com.