SPORTS NOVEMBER 20, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls basketball team opened the season on the road at Durant Saturday with a 62-39 win in the varsity game. Kalynn Batey led the scoring with 22 points, Maddie Williamson added 15, and Isabel Ashton 9. Panthers play at Pella Tuesday night at 7 pm, KILJ-FM and kilj.com will carry the action live.

Mt. Pleasant Panther JV girls beat Durant 33-24, Emma Huckabone had 9 pts. Grace Bittle with 8 pts. Bittle had 8 rebounds and Lydia Stewart had 7 steals.

Mt. Pleasant fresh/soph girls opened up the season with a 21-19 win over Durant, Karsyn Lamm led the team with 9 pts, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Emma Rugg has 8 pts and 8 boards while Avery Sutter had 11 rebounds and 4 pts including the last second shot for the win.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s Basketball team lost their home opener 75-66 to Graceland Saturday, Darby Massner led Tigers with 24 points shooting 5-7 on three pointers. LaStella Slack and Hunter Clark each added ten points for the Tigers. Slack had a team high nine rebounds, five of which were offensive.

The Tigers will have another tough test ahead of them as they take on Wartburg College on Tuesday, November 21st. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm in Waverly, Iowa. Iowa Wesleyan is now 0-2 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team fell in the consolation game of the Wartburg Tournament. Tigers Lost 93-61 to Crown College. Brock Butler finished with a game high 27 points in 37 minutes of play. He was the only Tiger in double figures, and also made the All Tournament Team. Jake Neubauer grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Tuesday, November 21st. They will travel to Dubuque to take on the University of Dubuque at 7 pm. The Tigers are 0-3 on the season.