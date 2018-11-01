Sports November 1st, 2018

Today the Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer travels down to Louisville Kentucky for the first round of the SLIAC tournament. Tough test for the Tigers as the #4 seed playing on a long road trip at #1 Spalding University. The Tigers did recently beat Spalding this past Saturday 5-1 that was the Eagles only conference loss on the season. This is the first Iowa Wesleyan team to make the post season since the transfer over into NCAA active membership. The game was scheduled to be played at Spalding’s home field but due to some recent rain they have moved the venue to Owlsey B. Frazier Stadium at Bellarmine University. The other side of the bracket has #2 Webster hosting #3 Greenville. For the live action the conference will be providing a live stream on their website at sliac.org.

With Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball making its 9th straight trip to the State Tournament we will be airing a meet the players program on Tuesday night at 5:30pm. The Crusaders are the #3 seed in the Class 1A bracket. First round they face #6 Montezuma next Wednesday at 8pm, will carry the game live on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Here are the other matchups in the opening round of Class 1A:

-#1 Janesville (43-5) vs #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

-#4 Starmont (29-6) vs #5 Tripoli (23-15)

-#2 Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs #7 East Mills (28-5), winner of this game will play the winner of Holy Trinity and Montezuma

All-Conference Volleyball teams were announced for the Southeast Conference. Mt Pleasant’s Sadie Carrasco was named 2nd-team All-Conference and Avery Sutter was honorable mention. The Co-Players of the Year were Josie Pumphrey of Fort Madison and Danae Drish of Fairfield. On the All-Academic list for Mt Pleasant was Chloe Anderson, Maggie Cristoforo, Lexie Magnani, Caroline Richtman, Virginia Scandridge, Apryl Simon, Lyida Situmeang, Kenna Smith, Alyssa Striegel, Sadie Carrasco, Hannah Hess, Anni Liechty, Lyndi Vantiger, and Mary West.

All-Conference Volleyball teams were announced for the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. In the North Division here are the local players:

1st Team

Mediapolis: Helainia Hillyard, Ruthie Jahn, Maya Johnson, Mackenzie Springsteen

Winfield-Mt Union: Jenna Buffington, Kayla Edwards, Kyndal Townsley

Player of the Year: Helainia Hillyard

Coach of the Year: Erin Steffener of Mediapolis

2nd Team

Winfield-Mt Union: Liana Sweezer

Wapello: Holly Massner

In the South Division here are the local players:

1st Team

Holy Trinity: Taylor Boeding, Emily Box, Elyse Pothitakis

Central Lee: Makenna Hall, Mya Merschman, Zoe Eschman

New London: Addie Pry

Player of the Year: Sydney Marlow from West Burlington

Coach of the Year: Matt Zeitler from Van Buren

2nd Team

Holy Trinity: Eryn Anderson

Danville: Isabella Smith

New London: Kaylor Schulte, Kristen Rohdy, Chloe Coleman

Waco: Laney Graber, Aubri Garnsey

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Ottumwa at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Coming up on Friday night the New London Tigers play their second playoff game at Iowa Valley in Marengo. The Tigers opened up the post season with a dominant 60-12 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Iowa Valley also had an impressive opening round defeating Midland Wyoming 91-46. Friday’s game is a 7pm start time and our pregame coverage will begin at 6:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball starts their season today with an exhibition game at Western Illinois University at 7:30pm. Tigers enter the 5th season under head coach Alex Huisman and he has a tough task this season as the top 3 scorers from last year all graduated. The team’s first regular season game will be on Saturday November 10th when they host Coe College in Olan G Ruble Arena.