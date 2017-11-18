SPORTS NOVEMBER 19, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls basketball team opened the season on the road at Durant with a 62-39 win in the varsity game.

Mt. Pleasant Panther JV girls beat Durant 33-24.

Mt. Pleasant fresh/soph girls opened up the season with a 21-19 win over Durant.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s Basketball team lost their home opener 75-66 to Graceland Saturday, Darby Massner led Tigers with 24 points shooting 5-7 on three pointers

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team fell in the consolation game of the Wartburg Tournament. Tigers Lost 93-61 to Crown College

The Iowa Hawkeye football fell to Purdue 24-15 Saturday in Kinnick Stadium

Iowa State football team won at Baylor 23-13 to improve their record to 7-4