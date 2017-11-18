SPORTS NOVEMBER 18, 2017

MPHS girls basketball plays today at Durant, freshman at 1 pm, followed by JV, then varsity.

Iowa Wesleyan traveled to Waverly, Iowa to play in the Buzz Levick Tournament hosted by Wartburg College. Iowa Wesleyan was unable to maintain their first half lead and suffered a 104-84 loss to Aurora University. Brock Butler led the Tigers with 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field. He was 4-6 from behind the arc and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Butler added seven rebounds for IW as well. Jarryd Fernandes, Jake Neubauer, and Camron Mack (SO/Kohoka, MO) also had double figures in the loss. Fernandes scored twelve on 4-7 shooting. Neubauer added eleven and Mack scored ten for the Tigers. The Tigers will play today at 2 pm against Crown College in the consolation game. Iowa Wesleyan is 0-2 to start the season.

The IWU women host Graceland today at 1 pm in non-conference basketball.

The IAHSAA State Football Championships are finished after Friday action. Class 1A Van Meter beat Iowa City Regina 28-7, Class 2A Waukon beat Williamsburg 29-0, and West Des Moines Dowling won their 5th straight title in Class 4A downing Iowa City West 35-21.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team won all three matches in the Iowa Duals Friday, Iowa 48 Iowa Central 0, Iowa 33 Buffalo 6 and Iowa won over North Dakota State 38-6.

Listen to KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com as the Iowa Hawkeyes host Purdue, 12:30 is airtime kickoff at 2:30 pm. Iowa State plays at Baylor and UNI hosts Indiana State.