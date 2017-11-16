SPORTS NOVEMBER 16, 2017

The Tiger women’s basketball team opened the 2017-18 season on the road as they took on Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Iowa Wesleyan struggled to shoot against the Kohawks, and they fell 66-48. Darby Massner led the Tigers with a double-double to start the season. She had 23 points and 10 rebounds on 8-15 shooting. Massner was 3-8 from behind the arc and 4-7 from the free throw line. Allie Massner added nine points and Caitlyn Welch had eight points off the bench for the Tigers. Iowa Wesleyan will open up at home on Saturday, November 18th. They will host Graceland University at 1 pm in Ruble Arena.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team kicked off the 2017 season with a game against Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It was a close game for most of the first half but Coe pulled away late in the period and would not trail the remainder of the game. Iowa Wesleyan fell 99-66 to the Kohawks for their first loss of the season. Brock Butler finished the night 9-16 from the field, including 3-5 from behind the arc, to lead the Tigers with 26 points. He added a team high seven assists in the loss. Elijah Johnson had the next highest with eleven points on 4-13 shooting from the field. Jake Neubauer grabbed a team high five rebounds for IW.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be against Aurora University on Friday, November 17th. They will tipoff at 6 pm in the Buzz Levick Tournament hosted by Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced the 2017 All-Conference Awards for the 2017 season. Eureka Red Devil, LeAnthony Reasonover, took home Offensive Player of the Year and Martin Luther’s Marc Stein was named Coach of the Year. Iowa Wesleyan had two players earn Second Team All-Conference honors.

Christian Henriksen was named Second Team Defense as a defensive lineman, as well as being named to the UMAC All-Sportsmanship Team. Henriksen started all ten games for IW this season. He averaged 5.1 tackles per game, finishing with twenty-five solo tackles and twenty-six assisted tackles. Henriksen also recorded 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss this season. Joseph Mosley was the second member of the Tigers to earn UMAC honors. He was named Second Team Defense as a defensive back and Second Team Special Teams as a Kick Returner. Mosley started all ten games for IW as well. He recorded seventy-five tackles on the season, forty-nine solo and twenty-six assisted. Mosley had 5.5 tackles for a loss, forced a fumble, and had two interceptions for the Tigers. He added seven pass breakups and three blocked kicks. In the return game, Mosley had 34 returns for 841 yards, averaging 24.7 kick return yards per game. He had two touchdowns in the return game. His longest return of the season was eighty-three yards. Iowa Wesleyan finished the season with an overall record of 2-8 and a UMAC record of 2-7. They ended the 2017 season in eighth place in the UMAC standings.

Mt. Pleasant Panther football player Luke Van Nyhuis is a member of the Academic All-District Team for 2017, his name was not listed with the original release, Luke is also nominated for Academic All State honors.

The Iowa High School football playoff Championship matchups are set after the semi-final action from over the weekend:

Thursday (11/16/2017)

CLASS 8:

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs Don Bosco, Gilbertville at UNI-Dome at 10 am

CLASS A:

West Sioux, Hawarden vs Hudson at UNI-Dome at 1:30 pm

CLASS 3A:

Pella vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids at UNI-Dome 7 pm

Friday (11/17/2017)

CLASS 1A:

Van Meter vs Regina, Iowa City at UNI-Dome 11 am

CLASS 2A:

Waukon vs Williamsburg at UNI-Dome at 2 pm

CLASS 4A:

Dowling Catholic High School vs Iowa City, West at UNI-Dome 7 pm