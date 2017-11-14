SPORTS NOVEMBER 14, 2017

The MPHS cross country teams have announced their award winners for the 2017 season. On the girl’s team:

TAYLOR MURRAY AND DELANEY MCDOWELL PANTHER AWARDS

KENDALL DASCHER-MOST IMPROVED

ABBY RYON-MVP

CRISTINA CARTHEY –NEWCOMER AWARD

The MPHS boys cross country award winners:

CODY METERNS –MP

ALEC GARDNER AND DALTON MOYLE MOST POTENTIAL

KYLE VANDERHAM-PANTHER AWARD

DRAKE SNAVELY-NEWCOMER AWARD

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced the postseason awards for the fall season. The All-American, National All-Academic, and Individual End of the Year award winners for cross country, soccer, and volleyball were recognized during Fall Championships Week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Iowa Wesleyan had several individuals receive recognition by the USCAA this fall.

The USCAA National All-Academic Team had representatives from IW’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as the Tiger volleyball team. Members of the women’s soccer team that earned National All-Academic honors were Caitlyn Welch and Julie Dodd. Jake O’Farrell, Harben Branco Filho, Elijah Perez, and Jorge Sierra Galeas were selected from the men’s soccer program. The IW volleyball representatives were Ariel Smale, Kara Gillis, Hannah Lien, and Allegra Collette.

At 6:00 p.m. tonight, the WMU Winter Meet the Players will be in the big gym. Followed by parent meetings with the high school team coaches.

The Iowa High School football playoff Championship matchups are set after the semi-final action from over the weekend:

Thursday (11/16/2017)

CLASS 8:

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs Don Bosco, Gilbertville at UNI-Dome at 10 am

CLASS A:

West Sioux, Hawarden vs Hudson at UNI-Dome at 1:30 pm

CLASS 3A:

Pella vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids at UNI-Dome 7 pm

Friday (11/17/2017)

CLASS 1A:

Van Meter vs Regina, Iowa City at UNI-Dome 11 am

CLASS 2A:

Waukon vs Williamsburg at UNI-Dome at 2 pm

CLASS 4A:

Dowling Catholic High School vs Iowa City, West at UNI-Dome 7 pm

After a couple year hiatus, Fort Madison Day at Carver Hawkeye Arena is back! The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with the University of Iowa Athletics to secure premium seating for the community to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game. This year, we will cheer on the Hawkeyes as they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday, December 29th at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00 am at the Fort Madison Partners office, located at 614 9th Street.

Tickets and t-shirts will be available before Christmas and will make the perfect gift for that Hawkeye fan in your family! To ensure prompt delivery, the opportunity to purchase tickets runs through Thursday, November 30th at 4 pm. Tickets ordered after November 30th are not guaranteed a t-shirt with their ticket purchase.