Sports November 13th, 2018

Last night was the 12th annual Iowa Wesleyan basketball jamboree. 8 local high school girls’ basketball teams played half of a game in Olan G Ruble Arena. Here are the results from all the matchups:

-Game 1: Fort Madison defeated Columbus Junction 23-10

-Game 2: Keokuk beat West Burlington 25-15

-Game 3: Winfield-Mt Union were winners over Wapello 23-18

-Game 4: Danville defeated Mt Pleasant 20-9

New London Tiger football will be playing in their first state championship game on Thursday. At 10am in the UNI Dome they will play Rockford for the 8 man title. Tigers opened their post season with a 60-12 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck, followed that up with a revenge win over Iowa Valley 56-20, and last week they won a dramatic semi-final game with Fremont-Mills 60-54 in the UNI Dome. For Rockford they’ve had an impressive post season run to the title game. First round they beat Turkey Valley 64-58, then knocked out defending state champs Don Bosco in overtime 32-26, and finally last week they dominated their way to a 52-19 win over Southeast Warren.

State Football Championship Matchups:

-Class A: AHSTW (12-0) vs Hudson (12-0), Thursday 1:30pm

-Class 3A: Epworth Western Dubuque (10-2) vs Xavier (12-0), Thursday 7pm

-Class 1A: West Sioux Hawarden (11-1) vs Dike-New Hartford (12-0), Friday 11am

-Class 2A: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs PCM Monroe (12-0), Friday 2pm

-Class 4A: Dowling Catholic (10-2) vs Cedar Falls (12-0), Friday 7pm

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 7th grade boys basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball playing at Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Girls basketball playing in an invitational at Newton High School 2:30pm