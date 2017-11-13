SPORTS NOVEMBER 13, 2017

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girls’ Basketball Jamboree will be held tonight in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.

At 6:00p.m. November 14th, the WMU Winter Meet the Players will be in the big gym. Followed by parent meetings with the high school team coaches.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the District wrestling site for the 2018 post season. Mt. Pleasant will host the tourney on the 2nd Saturday of February. Joining the Panthers on the mat will be:

Burlington

Fort Madison

Iowa City, City High

Iowa City, West

Oskaloosa

Ottumwa

Pella

The 1st weekend in February the Class 1A and 2A wrestling sectionals will be held. KILJ area tournaments

At Lisbon

Belle Plaine

Durant

Highland

Lone Tree

North Cedar

I.C. Regina

West Branch

At Mediapolis

Cardinal of Eldon

L&M

New London

Van Buren Community

WACO

Wapello

Wilton

The 1st & 2nd place winners in each weight class from these two sectionals will advance to the district tournament at Wilton on the 2nd Saturday in February