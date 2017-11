SPORTS NOVEMBER 12, 2017

IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL ACTION FROM SATURDAY:

Wisconsin defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday in Madison 38-14, Hawkeyers are now 6-4.

Iowa State fell at home against Oklahoma State 49-42 in Big 12 football.

University of Northern Iowa won 25-10 over Missouri State.

IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMI-FINAL ACTION SATURDAY:

Class 1A

Van Meter 35, West Lyon, Inwood 21

Regina, Iowa City 37, Pella Christian 35

Class 2A

Waukon 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19l