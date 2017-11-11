SPORTS NOVEMBER 11, 2017

Friday, November 10 – Class 5A Championship

10:00 a.m. – Cedar Falls 25-25-25, West Des Moines Valley 21-19-16

Class 4A Championship

12:15 p.m. – Dubuque Wahlert 23-25-25-19-15, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-7-16-25-8

Friday, November 10

Class 3A Championship – Columbus Catholic 25-25-25, Sioux Center 21-20-21

Class 2A Championship

4:45 p.m. – Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Western Christian 15-21-17

Friday, November 10

7:00 p.m. – Class 1A Championship

Janesville 25-25-25, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 14-16-19

Emily Box of Holy Trinity Catholic was named to the Class 1A All tournament Team

Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoff results and schedule:

Class 3A – Thursday, November 9

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Solon 7

Pella 41, Harlan 39 – Final

8-Player – Thursday, November 9

St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 6 – Final

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, Midland, Wyoming 12 – Final

Class 4A – Friday, November 10

Dowling Catholic, WDM 44, Ankeny Centennial 7 – Final

Iowa City, West 23, Bettendorf 0 – Final

Class A – Friday, November 10

West Sioux, Hawarden 55, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21 – Final

Hudson 41, Saint Ansgar 17 – Final

Class 1A – Saturday, November 11

Regina, Iowa City vs. Pella Christian – 10:00 am

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Van Meter – 1:00 pm

Class 2A – Saturday, November 11

Waukon vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 4:00 pm

Williamsburg vs. Union, LaPorte City – 7:00 pm

College basketball action last night had the Iowa Hawkeyes rolling over Chicago State 95-62. Missouri downed Iowa State 74-59 in Columbia, Missouri. The UNI Panthers traveled to North Carolina and lost 86-69.

Iowa Hawkeye women’s head basketball coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 700th career coaching victory as Iowa hosted Quinnipiac and won 83-67.

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin today for Big Ten football action, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the action live beginning at 12:30 pm .

The Iowa State Cyclones host Oklahoma St. in Big 12 Conference play, KILJ-AM 1130 and kilj.com will bring you the action live beginning at 9 am.

Iowa Wesleyan wrapped up their football season last Saturday.

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girls’ Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.

At 6:00p.m. November 14th, the WMU Winter Meet the Players will be in the big gym. Followed by parent meetings with the high school team coaches.