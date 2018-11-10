Sports November 10th, 2018

Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball played in the Class 1A championship last night in Cedar Rapids. They faced Janesville who eliminated them from the state semi-finals last year in a 3 game sweep. Last night was a similar story with the Wildcats winning their 4th straight state title in a 3 game sweep over the Crusaders. Game 1 was 25-16, game 2 was 25-14, and game 3 was 25-22. Emily Box led Holy Trinity with 10 kills, Bailey Hellweg had 9 assists, and Mya Lawlor had 22 digs. Emily Box and Eryn Anderson were named all-tournament team recipients. Holy Trinity ends the season as the state runner up and with a season record of 37-4.

State Volleyball Championship Results:

-Class 5A: Ankeny Centennial swept Cedar Falls

-Class 4A: Dubuque Wahlert defeated Xavier in 4 games

-Class 3A: Kuemper Catholic beat Tipton in 4 games

-Class 2A: Western Christian beat Unity Christian in 4 games

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity girls basketball scrimmage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12pm

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country will be running at the NCAA Division III Regionals taking place today in Colfax Wisconsin.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball is kicking off the season with a double header today. The women’s team will play at 1pm against Buena Vista University and then the men’s team will play Coe College at 3pm. Both games taking place in Olan G Ruble Arena and Chamber Member’s receive free admission into the games.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan will be closing out their season on the road in Minnesota against the University of Northwestern. Tigers are 1-8 on the season and 1-6 in conference. Game time is 12pm in St Paul.

-Iowa is looking to rebound after back to back tough losses, Hawkeyes lost to Penn State and Perdue by 8 combined points. Iowa is now ranked #21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Today they return to Kinnick Stadium to play Northwestern for their Military Appreciation Game, kickoff is at 2:40pm and our pregame coverage will begin at 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they are on a 4 game winning streak. Cyclones are now ranked #22 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Today they will be hosting Baylor in Jack Trice Stadium, kickoff at 2:30pm and pregame at 12:30pm on 1130am and kilj.com.