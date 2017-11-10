SPORTS NOVEMBER 10, 2017

Once again the Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball team is eliminated from the State Volleyball Tournament by the Janesville Wildcats. The two teams battled in a Class 1A semi-final match in Cedar Rapids last night with Janesville winning by sweep by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18, that makes 5 times in the last 7 years that the Wildcats have kept the Crusaders from advancing. 5th ranked HTC ends the year 38-6 and #1 Janesville goes to the finals tonight at 7 pm to play 3rd ranked LeMars Gehlen with a 36-7 record. Emily Box led Holy Trinity with 14 kills, 3 ace serves and 1 block. Maya Rashid had 26 assists, Mya Lawlor had 20 digs.

OTHER CLASS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUPS:

Class 5A Championship

10:00 a.m. – Cedar Falls (42-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (41-7)

Class 4A Championship

12:15 p.m. – Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (21-9)

Class 3A Championship –2:30 p.m. – Sioux Center (34-5) vs. Columbus Catholic (35-8)

4:45 p.m. – Class 2A Championship Dike-New Hartford (48-3) vs. Western Christian (39-6)

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls Thursday, 11/9/17, in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Keokuk 17

Mt Pleasant 27 (record 3-1)

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 13

Kenna Lamm 8

Savana Walls 6

“B” game: K 20

MP 14 (3-1)

MP scoring: Jaden Brumbaugh 4

Regan Seberg 4

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys traveled to Keokuk Thursday to play basketball. The “A” team won 42-15, Reean Seberg scored 8 points, Aiden Ashton, Owen Vansickel and Jacob Richtman all had 6 points each. The “B” team won 26-15 over the Chiefs, Jacob Erwin had 8 points to lead the scoring.

The Class 3A District 5 All District football selections have been announced.

1st team All District selections for MPHS: Zach Beason, Jordon Magnani, Kieran Kohorst, Chase Lamm and Dalton Bass.

2nd team All District: Levi Puig, Colby Potts, Tucker Johnson and Garin Crane.

Special awards from Class 3A District 5: Offensive MVP-Seth Howard Oskaloosa, Defensive MVP- Tyler Linderbaum Solon, Special Team MVP-Aron Blom-Oskaloosa, Outstanding Lineman-Mitchell Huisenga Washington and Staff of The Year-Solon coaches

Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoff results and schedule:

Class 3A – Thursday, November 9

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Solon 7 – Final

Pella 41, Harlan 39 – Final

8-Player – Thursday, November 9

St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 6 – Final

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, Midland, Wyoming 12 – Final

Class A – Friday, November 10

Saint Ansgar vs. Hudson – 10:00 am

West Sioux, Hawarden vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 1:00 pm

Class 4A – Friday, November 10

Iowa City, West vs. Bettendorf – 4:00 pm

Dowling Catholic, WDM vs. Ankeny Centennial – 7:00 pm

Class 1A – Saturday, November 11

Regina, Iowa City vs. Pella Christian – 10:00 am

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Van Meter – 1:00 pm

Class 2A – Saturday, November 11

Waukon vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 4:00 pm

Williamsburg vs. Union, LaPorte City – 7:00 pm

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School girls’ Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm it will be Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm features Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison plays New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will tangle with Columbus Community.

At 6:00p.m. November 14th, the WMU Winter Meet the Players will be in the big gym. Followed by parent meetings with the high school team coaches.

FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME

Since 1966 the Iowa Football Coaches Association has honored members with Hall of Fame induction.

These new inductees into will be honored at the halftime of the Class 3A Championship, Thursday, November 16.

BRYAN CASE, South Central Calhoun: A graduate of Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Schools and Northwestern College, he spent two years as an assistant at Northwestern, which included their 1994 NAIA national semifinal team. At Southern Cal, he started as a six-year assistant, contributing to three straight playoff teams including the undefeated 2000 Class 1A state champions while teaching physical education and health. For the past 17 years he has led the school to 11 more playoff berths including back-to-back Class A state championships in 2008 and 2009. This fall, he guided the Titans to an 8-1 regular season slate and the playoffs, improving his 17-year record to 140-45. A multiple time District Coach of the Year, he has won Regional Coach of the Year honors three times, Northwestern Alumni Coach of the Year as well as awards from the National Football Federation and the College Hall of Fame. In 2010, he was named the IHSAA Character Counts Coach of the Year. He has served on the IFCA Board of Directors for nine years. He is currently on the IHSAA play-off advisory committee. He and his wife Kari are the parents of three Kiana, Kyler and Kody.

TOM McDERMOTT, North Tama: A 1967 graduate of Britt High School where he was a multiple sport athlete, he earned his undergraduate degree from Upper Iowa University, where he was a three-year starter at defensive end. His journey in education covered teaching, assistant coaching, head coaching and administration. He spent 15 years as the head coach at North Tama High posting an 87-48 record. In the process, he received advanced degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in school administration and served the district for nine years as the 7-12 principal before being the superintendent of schools from 1998-2008. He has coached junior high and was assistant coach/defensive coordinator on nine North Tama playoff teams including the 2008 Class A Runner-up and the 2010 Class A State champions. In 2006, he was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Iowa Football Coaches Association. He has specialized in helping coach the offensive and defensive lines and running backs. He temporarily left coach in 2012 and returned as an assistant in 2016. He and his wife Linda are the parents of three children, Mark, Becky and Jane, each involved in education.

Walt Fiegel Coaching with Character Award

Presented at the halftime of the Class 4A Championship, Friday, November 17 to honor a coach who embodies

the high character, integrity, concern for kids and service to the profession that were evident in the career of

Walt Fiegel. Coach Fiegel of Sioux City East was executive director of the Football Coaches Association before he passed away in 2003.

BOB HOWARD, Webster City: After playing football and graduating from Madrid High School and Central College, he started a 41-year career as an assistant coach to Blaine Kading at Perry. He became the head coach at Scranton for three years, including the 1978 playoffs and then moved to Sigourney helping forge the Sigourney-Keota program during a 27-year stay that yielded 15 playoff trips and state titles in 1995, 2001 and 2005. The past 11 seasons he has revitalized Webster City football with a 79-38 record, 10 straight playoff appearances including last year’s Class 3A runner-up finish. His career record of 330-95 is ninth best all time and fifth among active coaches. Career-wise his teams have recorded 11 undefeated seasons, and have gained the semifinals nine times after winning 19 district championships. He was inducted into the IFCA Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 1995, and was a three-time State Coach of the Year in his class. He was a finalist for the NFHS National Coach of the Year in 2007, a Shrine Bowl Coach and a past president of the IFCA. This fall he becomes the 14th recipient of the prestigious Walt Fiegel Coaching with Character Award. He has one son Clint and wife Jess who have three children who also live in Webster City.

IHSAA Sports Medicine Award

(Presented at the halftime of the Class 3A Championship, Thursday, November 16.)

Throughout the State of Iowa there are many physicians, physical therapist, athletic trainers and other sports medicine personnel who devote endless hours to help safeguard the health of student-athletes. Now in its fifth decade, the IHSAA proudly honors these dedicated individuals who have been nominated by a member school.

ERIC KNUDSON, BETTENDORF: A 1991 graduate of Northwood-Kensett High School, where he was an all-around athlete and State Track Meet qualifier before attending the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in Health Education Teaching, athletic training/sports medicine and coaching. He taught and coached in the Davenport School District and worked at Plaza Physical Therapy. In 2000, he assumed the duties of Certified Athletic Trainer and Teacher at Bettendorf. He earned his M.S. Degree in Sports Management from Western Illinois University in 2008. He is in charge and oversees the full gamut of athletic training, managing and implementing baseline concussion testing and return to play for the school’s athletes. In addition, daily he oversees the rehabilitation and evaluation of athletic injuries, serves and a liaison between team physicians, coaches, players and parents and assists in travel planning and meal coordination. He has one son, Elliott.

IHSAA News Media Award

(Presented annually at the halftime of the Class 3A Championship, Thursday, November 16)

This award is presented annually by the Board of Control to honor members of the media who have contributed significantly to the success of the Iowa High School interscholastic program. Nominated by a member school, their positive coverage of local high school events is enjoyed and appreciated by area athletes, their families and school/community supporters.

LES HOUSER, Wright County Monitor & Eagle Grove Eagle: Mr. Houser was a 1975 graduate of South Winneshiek Schools in Calmar, and following graduation he helped his father farm for a few years. His life-long interest in sports led to him becoming a free-lance writer for the Hawkeye Racing News and Mid-States Racing News, covering several auto racing events. A move to Humboldt County led to him joining the staff at the Wright County Monitor in Clarion in 2003. When Mid-America Publishing Corporation acquired the Monitor, his office was moved to Eagle Grove where he also became the sports editor of the Eagle Grove Eagle. He enthusiastically covers all boys’ and girls’ sports for Eagle Grove and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Moreover, he is one of several business people who mentor athletes in the area. The Iowa Newspaper Association has honored him and the publications for his feature writing and sports coverage.

BILL LOGAN, KMCH Radio, Manchester: When it comes to West Delaware High School sports and prep sports in general, Mr. Logan politely and enthusiastically articulates the community value of it every chance he gets. He comes by it honestly, being a 1974 West Delaware graduate and multiple sport athlete who went into retail sales in the community as the result of a business program in high school. He is sales associate for Corcoran Furniture and since 1995 has lent his talents to KMCH, 94.7 FM radio as a color analyst and play-by-play announcer for West Delaware baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ basketball as well as a sideline reporter in football. Whether a state tournament game or a regular season he showcase the positive play of all the participants. He and his wife Susan are long-time Manchester residents and have raised two sons – Brian and Brett.

ERIC PRATT, Fort Dodge Messenger: When you follow sports icons like the late Bob Brown and Bill McIntire who covered the programs at Fort Dodge High School, Iowa Central Community College, plus high school area sports and two major State Tournament events (softball and cross country), you need to be good. Eric Pratt has established himself as part of that legacy. A 1995 Fort Dodge graduate, he was a four-time state golf qualifier, and twice a member of the state tournament baseball teams. He was a part-time Messenger employee in high school and during his college days. He received a AA degree from Iowa Central and his BS degree in 2000 in Human Resource Management from University of Northern Iowa, where he had worked part time in media relations and with the Waterloo Courier. He was named Messenger Sports Editor in 2000 and the newspaper has continued to win awards for their coverage and his work as a columnist. He and his wife Amanda are the parents of Evan, Linnie and Greta.

IHSAA PLAYERS HALL OF FAME

(Presented at the halftime of the Class 4A Championship, Friday, November 17)

The Football Players Hall of Fame was created by the IHSAA in 1980 to celebrate and honor the achievements of individuals whose qualities and deeds on the fields of Iowa were such to inspire others to succeed in football and the game of life.

KARL NOONAN, Assumption, Davenport: A sure-handed and run blocking receiver for the Knights he was the school’s first team consensus All-State player in 1961 when he led Assumption to a 7-2 record. He scored 14 TD’s splitting duties between quarterback and left end. He started the season at quarterback and threw for three touchdowns early before returning to end, where his receiving and blocking skills caught the eye of college recruiters and earned him prep All American honors. He was also a three-year basketball starter and twice All-State leading the Knights to their first ever State Tournament appearance in 1961. The University of Iowa won the recruiting battle and offered him a football-basketball combination scholarship but after two seasons he concentrated on football, later being an All-Big 10 and All-American receiver. In 1964, he set a school record of 59 receptions (still 10th) for 933 yards, a feat that drew him double coverage the remainder of his career and still ranks sixth on the school charts. He played in two season ending all-star games. A sterling professional career (1966-72) with the Miami Dolphins followed, leading the American Football League with TD receptions in 1968, when he was All-Pro and the Dolphins’ MVP. He held for the winning field goal in the longest NFL game in history against the Kansas City Chiefs, Christmas Day, 1971. He was a member of the Dolphins 1972 perfect season, the only one in NFL history. He played in Super Bowl VI and VII. He ended his career with 1,798 receiving yards. A career in real estate, merchandising and investments followed. He and his wife Grace reside in Stanley, NC. They raised four children, Chris, Bart, Elizabeth and David and enjoy eight grandchildren.

DEREK GREINER, Sigourney-Keota: In a football program known for physical, hard-nosed toughness, his high school coach Bob Howard emphasized to younger players that Derek was one to emulate. During the welcome back ceremonies in 2001 after Sigourney-Keota capped a perfect 13-0 season he stood before the junior high players, who idolized him and said, “In four years you can be sitting right here.” In 2005, they brought home the school’s third championship trophy. Team player may be the highest accolade one can earn and he embodied the essence of the expression. He was a three-year starter on both sides of the football and won All-State honors twice – once as a spin-back on the Savage Cobras’ fable single wing attack and once as a linebacker/defensive back. With him in the starting cast, S-K went 31-6 averaging 43 ppg and allowing just 14. He was an integral factor on those three teams that reached the semifinals twice before dominating Class 2A as a senior. He rushed for 1,600 yards and 180 points as a senior and often made key blocks. On defense, he helped headline a group that allowed just 82 points in 13 games, while the offense produced a then state record 588 points, with three backs totaling over 140 points. He turned down offers to play at virtually every college level to help on the family farm, where he now has a crop operation and contracts feed pigs for Brenneman Pork. A multiple sport athlete he lettered four years in track and three in basketball, where he was an all-conference choice as a junior and senior. He and his wife Tiffany live in rural Keota with their children Jack, Emma, Anna and Tommy.

WESLEY BESCHORNER, Southern Cal, Lake City: Opposing coaches lauded his versatility as a prep including his final three seasons when his team was 32-4 with him as a starter. He scored touchdowns on punt, kickoff and interception returns, rushes, and TD strikes as a quarterback, which earned him first team All-District three consecutive years. He was a first team All-State quarterback in 1999 and 2000. He led Southern Cal to the quarterfinals as a sophomore, the semifinals as a junior, and capped his career with a 13-0 campaign for the Class 1-A title against a strong Aplington-Parkersburg team. With a 65% completion average he passed for nearly 3,400 career yards and 36 touchdowns, rushed for 20 scores, added 12 more touchdowns on punt, kickoff and interception returns, and had over 90 tackles as a safety for Coach Don Boulware. He also was a three-time qualifier to the State Wrestling Tournament. He sparkled at the University of South Dakota, starting one season as a wide receiver and punt returner and three years at quarterback. He graduated with 33 Coyote records including career marks of 6,240 passing yards with 64 TDs and 1,236 rushing yards for 22 touchdowns. He was a two-time North Central Conference honoree, the NCC player of the year in 2005, when he was a first team All-American, and the runner-up in the prestigious Harlon Hill Award voting for the most valuable player in NCAA Division II. He guided the 2005 club to the nation’s highest scoring average (50 ppg). He spent 10 years as an assistant coach at USD and assisted one year at the University of Pittsburgh and is currently the quarterback coach at Rice University. He and his wife Kristi have three sons Burke, Rhett and Troy.

DUSTIN AVEY, Ames: He was a three-year letter winner and two-way starter at flanker and safety and was twice an All-State selection for Coach Kirk Daddow’s team that reached the playoffs twice. As a senior in 1995, he was a consensus first team All-State player and a member of the Elite Team All-State as a receiver. That season he was chosen the Class 4A Player of the Year. He had 858 yards on 52 receptions for 10 TD’s, which was second in the state. He led the state in kickoff returns averaging 33 yards and was fifth in punt returns with a 21 yard average. He also had seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries. His two years as a varsity flanker he had 75 receptions for 1,295 yards and 14 TDs. He was also a two year starter in basketball and a premier track performer, earning four letters as a 400 meter runner, a top 400 meter and 110 meter high hurdler. In his final state meet in 1996 he broke his own State Meet record in the 400 hurdles with a 50.95 clocking. That mark is the second oldest state meet mark in IHSAA history. He was a four year letter winner and starter at Iowa State at free safety. He was instrumental in their 9-3 season and Insight.com Bowl victory. He was a four-time Academic All Big 12 selection. He had a 94 yard interception return against Colorado that tied for the second longest in school history. He registered 247 tackles and six interceptions in his career. He and his wife Liz leave in Olathe, KS with their four children, Tyler, Megan, Jackson, and Henry. He works for Piper Jaffrey in Public Finance Investment Banking.

KELLY GOODBURN, Eastwood, Correctionville: A football, basketball, track and baseball star at Eastwood High School in Correctionville, he had a stellar career which included the 1992 Super Bowl. He helped Eastwood to playoff appearances twice including the 1978 State Class 1-A Championship and a 29-2 record in his three seasons when he won All-State honors twice. As a sophomore, the Raiders lost a 14-13 semifinal thriller to eventual State Champion Manilla. The next year at Manilla, again in the semifinals, Eastwood won a 20-7 rematch en route to an 11-0 State Championship campaign. In that game the Raiders were faced with a fourth down at their 12 yard line. The junior quarterback-punter from his end zone boomed a state record 86-yard punt that rolled dead at the Manilla two. Eastwood later claimed the championship, 21-20 over West Central, Maynard, in a game where his three extra point placements were critical. The next year, the Raiders missed a return to the playoffs losing their last regular season game to eventual champion Woodbury Central. He averaged over 42 yards per punt in his career and over 2,500 yards total offense. A broken leg in his three and half years at Iowa State resulted in finishing his degree at Emporia State. In the NFL, he punted eight seasons for Kansas City and Washington, the champions of Super Bowl 26. Last year, he was awarded a golden football by the NFL as part of their Super Bowl 50th anniversary, honoring former preps that played in the game. In 2013 he was one of punters named to the Des Moines Register All-Century team. He is a financial advisor in the Kansas City area where he and his wife Sara have raised two sons, Kyle and Corey.

BILLY CUNDIFF, Harlan: Another multiple-sport athlete, his kicking helped the Cyclones to a 35-3 record with championships in 1995 and 1997 and a semifinal appearance in 1996. In those seasons he led the state in points by kicking and graduated with career state records of 113 PAT’s, 22 field goals and 179 points. His senior year he also added over 1,000 passing yards and 12 touchdown strikes in an offense that had a commanding 420-146 edge on the opposition. He was second team All-State honors as a sophomore and a consensus first team choice as a junior and senior. In 2013 he was one of four place kickers named to the Des Moines Register All-Century team. He polished off his prep career in basketball where he won all-state honors in helping Harlan to second in the State Tournament, earning a spot on the all-tournament team and the Dr. Pepper All-Star Game before setting a school record of 6-7 in the high jump. At Drake University, he was a two time All-American kicker setting Drake and Pioneer League records for most points by a kicker in a season (100), most made field goals in a game (5), season (20) and career (49). Hs school record of a 62-yard field goal remains one of the longest in college football. He was named Drake’s Top Male Athlete in 2002. In 12 NFL seasons, he had 10 game winning kicks, tied an NFL record in 2003 for the most made field goals in a game (7) and in 2010 tied an NFL record for the most touchbacks. He earned his MBA from Arizona State in 2009 and is employed by Hines Interest LP. He and his wife Nicole and children Chloe, Luke and Caleb live in Phoenix, AZ.

Junior High Coaches

8-Player – Shawn Thompson of Sidney

Class 2A – Chad Thurm, Williamsburg

Class 3A – Travis Angell, Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 4A – Greg Brcka, Ankeny Centennial

Assistant Coaches

8-Player Zach Hasselbrink, Baxter; Ray Carlson, Tripoli

Class 1A Jeremy Childress, West Lyon; Gary Irons, Lake Mills

Class 2A Jeff Boerner, South Central Calhoun; Chad Meester, Dike-New Hartford

Class 3A Scott Pierce, Decorah; Steve Nesteby, Decorah; Ray Reasland, Marion

Class 4A Jeff Helgeson, Ankeny Centennial; Tyler Meade, Iowa City, West; Phil Schaefer, Bettendorf