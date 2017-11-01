SPORTS NOVEMBER 1, 2017

Holy Trinity Catholic High School had their volleyball team qualify for the State Volleyball Championships in Cedar Rapids next week with a three set sweep of S.E. Warren high School in a Class 1A Regional Volleyball Final played at Ottumwa Tuesday night. The Crusaders got off to a quick start in the 1st game and cruised to their win with scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14. Emily Box had 28 kills, Maya Rashid had 45 assists, Eryn Anderson was 18 of 18 serving with 2 aces and Mya Lawlor led with 20 digs. Southeast Warren ends the year 25-8, Holy Trinity will make their 8th straight state appearance at the Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, HTC will play their 1st round game on Wednesday night November 8th at 8 pm against the Starmont Stars who are 30-5. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the match live and also will air a Meet the Players Program Tuesday November 7th at 5:30 pm with interviews of the Crusader players.

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS – 2017

NORTH DIVISION SOUTH DIVISION

1ST TEAM 1ST TEAM

Utility Players : Utility Players :

Haley Gambell, Jr, Pekin Claire Hackenmiller, Sr, Notre Dame

Suzanna Yoder, Jr, IMS

Hitters : Hitters :

Mariah Mitchell, Sr, Wapello Breanna Mettler, Sr, New London

Lexee Hartsock, Sr, Winfield-MU Sydney Marlow, Fr, West Burlington

Maci Gambell, Sr, Pekin Emily Box, Jr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Kaitlyn Thie, Jr, Mediapolis Selena Sayre, So, Van Buren

Tiffany Parsons, Sr, Wapello Emma Jarrett, Sr, Danville

Setters : Setters :

Maya Johnson, Sr, Mediapolis Maya Rashid, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Addisyn Lolling, Sr, Wapello Savannah Sutherland, Sr,New London

Libero : Libero :

Kirstyn Hank, Sr, Wapello Carson McSorley, Sr, New London

Defense Specialist : Defense Specialist :

Shelby Steffener, Sr, Mediapolis Isabel Manning, Fr, Van Buren

Player of the Year: Player of the Year:

Mariah Mitchell, Sr, Wapello Emily Box, Jr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Coach of the Year: Coach of the Year:

Shannon Miller, IMS Melissa Freesmeier, Holy Trinity

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boys’ basketball team opened their season at home yesterday against Washington. The “A” team lost to the Demons 44-43, Aiden Ashton and Jacob Richtman led the scoring with 11 and 10 points respectively. The Panther “B” team won 13-12, Jacob Erwin scored 7 points. M.P. “C” team won 17-11, Memphis James scored 6 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball team opened their 2017 season in Washington last night.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 19 (record 1-0)

Washington 7

MP scoring: Savana Walls 5

Jenna Gilmore 4

Kenna Lamm 4

Ava Lowery 4

“B” game: MP 12 (1-0)

WA 6

MP scoring: Sami Wibben 8

Jaden Brumbaugh 2

Regan Seberg 2