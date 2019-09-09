Sports, Monday, September 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams raced for the first time this weekend at Central College on Saturday.

For the boys’ it was a team 10th place finish.

Gilbert won the event, followed by Norwalk and North Polk.

Mount Pleasant’s top finisher was Nick McCormick, who finished in a time of 19:03.3. Finishing second on Mount Pleasant was Logan White, running 19:23.6.

Here’s the full results for all Panther runners Saturday:

37 th .) Nick McCormick 19:03.3

.) Nick McCormick 19:03.3 48 th .) Logan White 19:23.6

.) Logan White 19:23.6 51 st .) Luke Ryon 19:32.7

.) Luke Ryon 19:32.7 64 th .) Logan Lee 20:52.2

.) Logan Lee 20:52.2 66 th .) Nate McWilliams 21:04.5

.) Nate McWilliams 21:04.5 67 th .) Levi Mills 21:15.1

.) Levi Mills 21:15.1 69th.) Gabe Geldmann 22:13.6

On the girls’ side of things Mount Pleasant got a medalist performance from Abby Ryon en route to a 3rd place finish.

Ryon, a state qualifier from a year ago, made her presence known with a first place finish on Saturday, racing a time of 19:19.2 — thirteen seconds better than 2nd place Norah Pearson of Knoxville.

Mount Pleasant was bested in the team standings by only Norwalk and North Polk.

Here’s all of Mount Pleasant’s finishers:

1 st .) Abby Ryon 19:19.2

.) Abby Ryon 19:19.2 11 th .) Abby Blint 21:53.1

.) Abby Blint 21:53.1 13 th .) Maggie Jennings 21:59.8

.) Maggie Jennings 21:59.8 27 th .) Cristina Carthey 23:03.9

.) Cristina Carthey 23:03.9 34 th .) Monroe Swain 23:56.7

.) Monroe Swain 23:56.7 35 th .) Belle Meador 23:59.8

.) Belle Meador 23:59.8 39th.) Claire Holtkamp 24:34.8

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant JV football team will be in action tonight at home.

The JV Panthers will welcome in West Hancock.

Kick-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team started hot but was unable to dig themselves out of an early hole as they fell in their opening game of the 2019 season this past Saturday, 33-6 to the Cornell College Rams.

Columbus Junction native Carter Colby completed 13-of-25 passes for 113 yards in the loss.

Jacquez Hall led the Tigers with 16 carries and 58 yards on the ground.

New London alum Austin McBeth gifted the Tigers great field position early in the game on two huge kick-off returns, but the Tiger offense was unable to put points on the board.

Wesleyan used some trickeration to score in the 4th quarter, with wide receiver Shomari Wilson throwing a score to Ryan Harrison on a reverse pass.

The Tigers were outgained 430-166.

Wesleyan will have a date with Knox College this Saturday in Knox.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

Men’s College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s soccer team suffered a tough 9-1 loss Saturday to Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids.

Cesar Arroyo led the team with the lone Tiger goal.

Juan Crespo led the team with one assist.

Goalkeepers Trevor Haasis (SR/Williamsburg, IA) and Elijah Perez (SR/Tulare, CA), both recorded five saves each for the match.

The Tigers are now 0-3 for the season.

Iowa Wesleyan is on the road again this coming Tuesday, September 10th, at Wheaton College.

Match-time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer:

Stephens College took their first lead under three minutes into the game and didn’t look back as they defeated the Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team 7-0 on Saturday.

Wesleyan goalkeeper Cheleena Squib (FR/Winlcock, WA) recorded 18 saves for the match.

The Tigers will travel to Cornell College Wednesday for their next match. Kick off against the Rams will be at 5pm.