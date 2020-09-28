Sports, Monday, September 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Rolls Past Winfield, Other Area Scores:

New London recorded four touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Blaise Porter as the Tigers rolled to a 38-0 win Friday night over Winfield-Mount Union, encapsulating a homecoming weekend.

New London jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Porter ran for touchdowns of 17, 56, and 27 yards, while throwing for a 27-yard score to cap off the New London scoring.

The win improved the Tigers to 4-1, while Winfield-Mount Union fell to 3-2.

New London is set to take on Tri-County this Friday at home, meanwhile, Winfield-Mount Union will do battle with English Valleys.

Kickoff for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other area and regional games last night included:

Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7 The Bloodhounds scored the final 48 points of the game for their first win at Burlington since 1966.

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie 8

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Van Buren County 12

Wapello 49, Columbus 7

Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0

Washington 68, Fairfield 20

Mediapolis 44, Cardinal 8

Today, we wait for further instruction on whether the Mount Pleasant football team, who had their game against Keokuk cancelled, can continue playing after some positive COVID-19 results within the school district.

Mount Pleasant was originally scheduled to take on Fort Madison this week.

They close their season at home against Burlington.

Holy Trinity Captures SEISC Conference Title:

The top-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity Crusaders took care of West Burlington 2-1 and swept Central Lee 2-0 to capture the Southeast Iowa Super Conference championship Saturday evening. Holy Trinity came back to win two straight over West Burlington, who nipped them in game on 25-23. There was no panic from the battle-hardened Crusaders, earning 25-20 and 15-11 wins in games two and three. A week after falling to Central Lee, Holy Trinity adjusted for 25-21, 25-22 wins in the championship match. Central Lee got to the championship match by defeating WACO 2-1 and #6 (1A) New London 23-25, 25-17, 15-7. Winfield-Mount Union went 0-1 in the single elimination tournament, beaten by West Burlington 25-13, 25-16. The Super Conference schedule resumes tonight when: WACO travels to Louisa-Muscatine

Danville head to Van Buren County Both games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State Wins, Other State Scores:

Breece Hall rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State in a 37-34 win over TCU (0-1, 0-1).

Brock Purdy threw for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Former Lewis Central star Max Duggan led TCU with 241 yards passing and there touchdowns.

Iow State is back in action this weekend when they host Oklahoma, who is coming off an upset loss to Kansas State.

The Cyclones will host a select number of fans for this weekend’s game.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Concordia 24, Briar Cliff 9

Dordt 47, Dakota Wesleyan 10

Central Methodist 14, William Penn 12

MLB Playoff Field Set:

The Major League Baseball playoff field is set as the Wild Card Series round begins Tuesday.

NL:

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. #8 Milwaukee Brewers

#2 Atlanta Braves vs. #7 Cincinnati Reds

#3 Chicago Cubs vs. #6 Miami Marlins

#4 San Diego Padres vs. #5 St. Louis Cardinals

AL:

#1 Tampa Bay Rays vs. #8 Toronto Blue Jays

#2 Oakland A’s vs. #7 Chicago White Sox

#3 Minnesota Twins vs. #6 Houston Astros

#4 Cleveland Indians vs. #5 New York Yankees