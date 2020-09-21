Sports, Monday, September 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Willis Goes Wild, Leads Washington to 41-27 “W”:

Washington quarterback Trashaun Willis accounted for six scores — three through the air and three on the ground — as the #6 Demons rolled past Mount Pleasant 41-27 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex last Friday night, spoiling Mount Pleasant’s homecoming festivities.

The Demons were gifted with exquisite field position right out of the gates, as Panther quarterback Jack Johnson fumbled on the game’s first play from scrimmage, setting Washington up at the Panther 25-yard line.

Five plays later, Willis ran in his first score to give the Demons first blood.

Following a Panther punt, Willis led Washington on a 10-play, 76-yard march that was capped off by a 28-yard passing strike to Ethan Patterson, his first of two touchdown grabs in the first quarter.

Mount Pleasant clawed back into the game late into the second quarter on a Jack Johnson three-yard rushing touchdown that put the exclamation mark on an 11-play drive that took just over 7:00 off the clock, cutting the Demon lead to 21-7 at half.

Out of the break Washington grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, as Trashaun Willis scampered in for a 30-yard rushing touchdown and found Spencer Sotelo for a 17-yard passing score giving the Demons a 34-7 advantage.

Mount Pleasant tried to rally, however.

The Panthers scored the game’s next 13 points on a Jack Johnson 54-yard run and a Brevin Wilson 29-yard touchdown reception.

But the Demons, to their credit, put the game on ice when Willis scampered in for his third rushing touchdown — this time from four yards out — giving Washington a 41-20 lead.

The Panthers added a late score on a Jack Johnson to Brennan Bender 51-yard score, but the Demons recovered the onside kick and were able to knee out the clock.

The loss dropped Mount Pleasant to 2-2 on the year, while Washington improved to 4-0.

The Panthers will regroup this week before traveling to Keokuk for a district matchup next Friday.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other area scores last Friday night:

Winfield-Mount Union 28, Iowa Valley 12

A happy homecoming for the Wolves, who improved to 3-1 on the year — their best start to a season since the 2015 season. Cam Buffington carried the rock 16 times for 195 yards, accounting for all four Winfield touchdowns. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling when they travel to New London, next Friday night.

New London 54, Lone Tree 26

New London got back into the win column, blowing past Lone Tree 54-26. The Tigers outscored Lone Tree 26-6 in the second half, improving to 3-1 following last weeks defeat by #4 Montezuma. New London will square off with Winfield-Mount Union next Friday in what should be a very entertaining matchup between Henry County rivals.

WACO 44, Moravia 13

WACO snapped a two-game losing skid, as they cruised by Moravia last Friday night 44-13. The Warriors jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead to improve their ledger to 2-2 on the season. WACO will battle Tri-County on the road next week Friday.

Other area games:

Columbus 49, Highland 27

Fort Madison 21, Keokuk 14

Cardinal 43, Louisa-Muscatine 8

Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren County 13

Fairfield 16, Burlington 15

Davis County 33, Central Lee 14

Mount Pleasant Volleyball Goes 1-2 Over Weekend:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team went 1-2 over the weekend at the Ottumwa Tournament.

The Panthers dropped their first match 2-0 to Davis County, losing 25-15, 25-22 to open their day.

They rebounded nicely, however coming back to sweep Washington for the second time this season.

Mount Pleasant picked up 25-18 and 25-15 wins against the Demons.

In the bracket round, Mount Pleasant drew Ottumwa and the Bulldogs earned 25-19 and 25-14 to knock the Panthers out.

Mount Pleasant is now 7-12 on the year.

They’ll enjoy tonight off before traveling to Fairfield on Tuesday.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Loaded Keokuk Tournament Sees Central Lee Crowned:

In one of the best tournament fields in years, it was Central Lee who emerged over #1 (1A) Holy Trinity and #3 (1A) New London as champions of the Keokuk Tournament on Saturday.

Central Lee earned wins over Notre Dame, Keokuk, Van Buren, and #3 New London while falling to #1 Holy Trinity.

The Hawks were awarded the championship after tournament officials worked through the tie-breaking procedures, as both the Hawks and Crusaders finished 4-1 — as did Burlington Notre Dame.

Holy Trinity earned wins on Saturday over New London, Keokuk, Van Buren and Central Lee — their lone loss came to Burlington Notre Dame who also took down Keokuk, Van Buren and New London.

The Tigers bested Keokuk and Van Buren.

Keokuk picked up just one win, which came over Van Buren.

Super Conference Volleyball Tournament Schedule Released:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has released the pairings for this week’s conference tournament.

The six hosts include #1 (1A) Holy Trinity, #3 (1A) New London, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union, Louisa-Muscatine and Central Lee.

There will be three teams in each pool and the top-seed will play the first and third matches at the site.

The finals will be played at SCC on Saturday, September 26th.

Holy Trinity Pool:

Holy Trinity

Van Buren

Lone Tree

New London Pool:

New London

Pekin

Danville

WACO Pool:

WACO

Wapello

Highland

Winfield Pool:

Winfield-Mount Union

Mediapolis

Columbus

Louisa-Muscatine Pool:

Louisa-Muscatine

West Burlington

Cardinal

Central Lee Pool: