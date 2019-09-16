Sports, Monday, September 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant football team did exactly what you’d expect against an under-manned Central Lee team: beat them from the word go.

Mount Pleasant marched 65 yards on just three plays to begin the game with a touchdown and didn’t look back en route to a 55-7 win over the Hawks, last Friday night.

The Panthers are now 2-1 on the season, getting back in the win column following a tough home loss to #5 Pella.

Brody Bender was efficient in abbreviated action as the Panthers went with back-up quarterback Carson Coleman in the second half.

Bender completed 7-of-11 passes for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Panther ground attack got rolling early with Jack Johnson ripping explosive run after explosive run.

Johnson totaled 137 yards on just six carries and a score.

Logan Bass had two touchdowns on just three totes and 62 yards.

Klayton Kleinkopf had two touchdowns and 50 total yards, as well.

Chase Williamson and Rylan Seberg made up all of the receiving numbers, with the latter going for 82 yards and touchdown, while Seberg dominated on five catches, 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Pleasant will battle with Ottumwa this week, an opponent they knocked off 21-0 a season ago.

Full Stats:

Passing:

Brody Bender: 7-of-11, 164 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

Rushing:

Jack Johnson: 6 att, 137 yards, 1 TD

Logan Bass: 3 att, 62 yards, 2 TD

Klayton Kleinkopf: 3 att, 50 yards, 2 TD

Kyle Samples: 3 att, 31 yards

Griffen Molle: 3 att, 22 yards

Receiving:

Chase Williamson: 2 rec, 84 yards, TD

Rylan Seberg: 5 rec, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Other area and district matchups from last week:

Clear Creek-Amana 33, Fort Madison 13

Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6

#2 Solon 44, Marion 0

#10 Washington 38, Iowa City Liberty 31

Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20

Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mount Union 48

#4 New London 56, WACO 50 3OT.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team suffered their second defeat in as many games over the weekend when they fell to the Knox Prairie Fire, 44-0.

Following an opening drive punt by the Tigers, the Prairie Fire marched three plays leading to their first score of the day.

Knox would force four Wesleyan interceptions helping stoke their lead to 31-0 at the end of the first half.

Wesleyan had a couple of chances late to get on the scoreboard but the Knox defense turned them away.

The Tigers finished with 169 yards of offense compared to the 326 of Knox.

Leo Alvarez (SO/Visalia, CA) led the team at quarterback, passing for 59 yards.

Jacquez Hall (SR/Memphis, TN) led in rushing with 52 yards on 14 carries, while Jacob Santos had three catches for 42 yards.

Wesleyan will be at home for the first time in 2019 this week, they’ll welcome in Westminster.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Women’s College Golf:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Women’s Golf team competed in the Graceland Women’s Invitational that took place Saturday morning in Lamoni, IA.

Teresa Diez Dorta (FR/Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain) finished with medalist honors with a score of 76.

Other top performs for the Tigers were Maggie Celeste with a score of 103 and then Michal Wohlleber finished right behind with a score of 104.

The Women’s team will not be in action again until September 23rd when they travel to the Crossroads of America Invite in Wentzille, MO.