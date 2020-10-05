Sports, Monday, October 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Stumbles Big in District Matchup:

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team fell behind 14-7 and Fort Madison never looked back as the Bloodhounds rolled to a 44-7 win last Friday night at Fort Madison High School.

Landes Williams accounted for all five touchdowns for Fort Madison as they improved to 5-1 this year.

Williams opened the scoring in the first half connecting with Brock Califf on a 52-yard touchdown.

He then followed that up with his first of three rushing touchdowns and the rout was on for the Bloodhounds.

Mount Pleasant got on the board late in the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown rush by Avery Scanridge, his second on the season.

Xander Wellman was 3-for-3 on field goals for the Bloodhounds as well, encapsulating a near-perfect night for Fort Madison.

The win for Fort Madison was the first over Mount Pleasant since 2013.

Fort Madison will close their season at home next Friday against Fairfield.

Mount Pleasant slipped to 2-3 and will attempt to close their season on high note playing host to Burlington at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex next Friday night.

You can listen, as always, on KILJ-FM 105.5.

Other area scores last night:

Keokuk 52, Fairfield 22

Lisbon 52, Highland 6

Iowa City Regina 47, Columbus 22

Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14

Belle Plaine 28, Mid-Prairie 21

Montezuma 55, WACO 20

English Valleys 32, Winfield-Mount Union 12

Mount Pleasant, Other Area Teams at Hillcrest XC Invite Today:

Several area schools, including Mount Pleasant will descend upon Hillcrest Academy tonight for the Ravens’ cross country invite.

Teams participating tonight include Solon, Pella, English Valleys, Fairfield, HLV, Holy Trinity, Iowa City Regina, Keota, Lone Tree, Mid-Prairie, Montezuma, Mount Pleasant, North Mahaska, Danville-New London, Sigourney, Washington and Williamsburg.

Varsity racing will begin at 5:40 p.m. with girls’ varsity, boys’ varsity is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m.

Racing will take place at the Hillcrest Academy campus located at 540th Street SW in Kalona.

Iowa State Hands Oklahoma Second Straight Loss:

Breece Hall had 139 yards and two touchdowns while Xavier Hutchinson’s 65-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy lifted the Cyclones to a 37-30 win over Oklahoma.

The loss for Oklahoma was their second in as many games.

It was Iowa State’s first win over Oklahoma in Ames since 1960.

Purdy had 254 yards passing and a touchdown in the victory, as Iowa State improved to 2-1.

Winners of two straight, the Clones will aim to keep the good times rolling when they host Texas Tech this upcoming Saturday.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

Coverage on KILJ-AM will start at 12:30 p.m.

Other state college football finals from Saturday:

Midland 56, Briar Cliff 3

Northwestern 48, Dordt 40

Grandview 41, Benedictine 7

William Penn 23, Missouri Valley 9

Cyclones Ranked in Latest AP Top-25 Poll:

Iowa State checks in at No. 24 in this weeks AP and Coaches’ Top-25 poll, that was released Sunday.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State (2)

7. Miami

8. North Carolina

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Texas A&M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeye football team is currently receiving votes.

They’ll open their season October 24th in West Lafeyette, Indiana against Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers.