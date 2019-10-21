Sports, Monday, October 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The Mount Pleasant Panther offense got five touchdowns from Logan Bass as they cruised past the Fort Madison Bloodhounds last Friday, 35-10.

Bass was an absolute unchained beast last night racking up 164 yards on just 21 touches on top of the five scores.

Jack Johnson also ended the night with 100-plus yards, finishing with 106 in total on 16 carries.

The job was easy for senior quarterback Brody Bender who finished with 59 yards passing, completing 5-of-14 passes on the evening in a brisk wind.

Rylan Seberg led the Panthers with 22 receiving yards.

When it was all said and done the Panthers racked up 337 yards of offense holding Fort Madison to just 179 yards.

69 of those yards came in the game’s waning moments, when Bloodhound running back Diego Lozano hauled in check-down and took it the end-zone.

Lozano totaled 102 total yards on 12 touches for the Bloodhounds.

Fort Madison quarterback Will Larson was intercepted twice in the loss, both by ball-hawking junior Brevin Wilson.

Wilson is up to six interceptions on the year, tops in the district.

He’s turned into quite the playmaker for the Panther defense.

Junior wide receiver Chase Williamson was a menace in the return game, as well, last Friday. Williamson totaled two returns for 55 yards apiece.

The win for Mount Pleasant last Friday means that their tilt this week will be a do-or-die matchup with the Demons of Washington High.

The winner of that game is more than likely a wild card in the Class 3A playoff field, with Solon locking up district title honors.

Friday’s matchup will kick at 7:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Individual Stats

Passing:

Brody Bender — 5-of-14, 59 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Rushing:

Logan Bass — 21 carries, 164 yards, 5 TD

Jack Johnson — 16 carries, 103 yards

Klayton Kleinkopf — 1 carry, 4 yards

Receiving:

Rylan Seberg — 1 catch, 22 yards

Jack Johnson — 1 catch, 20 yards

Brevin Wilson — 1 catch, 10 yards

Chase Williamson — 1 catch, 8 yards

Other area games of note from last week:

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

Washington 71, Fairfield 6

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren 6

Central Lee 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

New London 68, Iowa Valley 32

Lone Tree 36, WACO 20

HLV 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20

The Mount Pleasant JV football team will be back on the gridiron tonight as they travel to take on Fort Madison.

Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

The Iowa State Cyclones have re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week, following their weekend win over Texas Tech.

The Cyclones are up to #23 in the poll.

The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up three spots to #20 after defeating Purdue 26-20 on Saturday.

Alabama (24, same) LSU (16, same) Ohio State (13, up 1) Clemson (9, down 1) Oklahoma (same) Penn State (up 1) Florida (up 2) Notre Dame (same) Auburn (up 2) Georgia (same) Oregon (up 1) Utah (up 1) Wisconsin (down 7) Baylor (up 4) Texas (same) SMU (up 3) Minnesota (up 3) Cincinnati (up 3) Michigan (down 3) Iowa (up 3) Appalachian State Boise State Iowa State (NR) Arizona State Wake Forest

Women’s College Golf:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers participated in a dual against Southeastern Community College at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club to end their fall season, yesterday afternoon.

The Tigers were triumphant with a team score of 395.

Michal Wohlleber (FR/Mount Pleasant, IA) had the best round out of all participants with a score of 91. Claire Hanson (SO/Elgin, IA) and Maddie Calease (JR/Dallas Center, IA) tied with a score of 99, while Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) shot a 106.

This concludes the fall season for the Tigers.

They will be back in action when their spring season beings.