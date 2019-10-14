Sports, Monday, October 14th

High School Football:

The Solon Spartans jumped out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back as the defeated the Mount Pleasant Panthers at home last Friday night 35-14.

Two first half turnovers doomed the Mount Pleasant offense which directly lead to fourteen Solon points.

Northern Iowa recruit Jace Andregg got the Spartans on the board in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run, just moments after stuffing Jack Johnson on a 4th-and-1 run play at the Solon 40-yard line.

Senior running back Seamus Poynton added to the Solon lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown runs, one from eight yards and the other from nine.

Mount Pleasant forced a turnover to immediately begin the 3rd quarter but could not capitalize on the short field, eventually turning the football back over to Solon.

That’s when their star quarterback and North Dakota State recruit Cam Miller took over.

Miller rushed for two short-yardage third quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

The senior gunslinger was in full control at the helm for #2 Solon.

Miller finished 13-for-17 for 193 yards, adding 14 rushes for 74 yards and the two scores.

South Dakota State recruit A.J. Coons finished with three catches for 45 yards on the evening.

Mount Pleasant’s Brody Bender completed 13-of-22 passes for 95 yards and one score — to Brevin Wilson in the 4th quarter — but two interceptions.

Logan Bass added the second 4th quarter touchdown for the Panthers on a 47-yard scamper.

Bass ended the night with 17 rushes for 131 yards and a score.

All told, the scoreboard was probably not indicative of how close the game really was for the most part. Solon out-gained Mount Pleasant, but the Panthers also had more time of possession than the Spartans.

Despite the loss, the Panthers control their own destiny into the Class 3A playoffs.

With a win this week at home over Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant can likely set-up a winner take all bout with Washington in the regular season finale in two weeks’ time.

That would almost surely get the Panthers into the field as wild card by virtue of their RPI, but, of course, nothing is final and things remain fluid.

Mount Pleasant is now 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in district action.

Other area game from last Friday’s slate:

New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14 (Winfield’s Homecoming)

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Wapello 57, Van Buren 14

WACO 56, English Valleys 46

Williamsburg 49, Central Lee 7

Washington 36, Fort Madison 7

Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant cross country teams’ competed in at the North Linn Invite on Saturday and ran quite well considering the frosty weather conditions.

With a temperature in the low 20s at race-time the Mount Pleasant boys’ finished 12th in the 16-team field.

Senior Logan White finished 48th for the Panthers with a time of 18:25.2.

Luke Ryon was second on Mount Pleasant with a time of 18:55.4. Nick McCormick finished one spot after Ryon in a time of 18:56.3.

Tipton won the event for the boys, followed by Marion and Mason City.

Caleb Shumaker of Tipton was the meet medalist, running a remarkable 16:10.4.

Meanwhile Lyle Murray’s girls’ cross country team rode a runner-up finish by senior Abby Ryon to a third-place team finish at North Linn.

Sophomore Abby Blint ran 20:45.5 to finish 15th, while Monroe Swain finished 30th in a time of 21:36.2.

Williamsburg finished in first, while Solon finished in second.

Staying in cross country, the latest Iowa Run Jump Throw Cross Country rankings have Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon ranked 7th in 3A.

In 2A girls’ junior Addison Parrot of New London-Danville is ranked #7 as well.

The full rankings can be found HERE.

Prep Volleyball:

The latest IGHSAU prep volleyball rankings have quite a bit of area flavor.

In Class 1A, Holy Trinity Catholic is up to #8 after going 3-1 this weekend at the Mount Pleasant tournament. The Crusaders lone loss this weekend came to Burlington Notre Dame, 2-1.

Holy Trinity is now 23-8 on the year.

New London is up to #10 in the 1A poll, as well. The Tigers are now 25-8 after going 5-0 at Davis County this weekend.

Mediapolis remains #2 in the Class 2A poll. The Bulldogs dream season came to a close when they were defeated by Class 4A’s #2 team in Iowa City Liberty at the Pella tournament this weekend. They did otherwise win four games this weekend to improve their record to 35-1.

WACO is now 21-10 on the season after a 4-1 weekend in Davis County. Their lone loss was to the hands of the #10 New London Tigers.

Winfield-Mount Union enjoyed the weekend off, they’re 18-11 and will resume their regular season schedule tomorrow at home against Mediapolis.

And the Mount Pleasant volleyball team went 1-4 at their home tournament over the weekend. Their record sits at 7-24.